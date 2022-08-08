@dw_urdu to launch on Instagram

DW Urdu Service is stepping up its efforts to reach new audiences on social media platforms by launching its Instagram channel @dw_urdu. The Urdu-language account will offer followers fresh daily stories, covering the full range of cultural, scientific, and lifestyle content.

With a Facebook following of more than 2.9 million, DW Urdu Service aims to reach younger audiences whose news consumption continues to grow on Instagram. "A DW Urdu Instagram channel is long overdue, given that our primary market – global Urdu-speaking community – increasingly uses Instagram to consume online content," says Rabia Bugti, Multimedia Editor, DW Urdu Service.

Exclusive videos will be posted on IGTV. In addition to all sorts of content that tackles topics relevant to young audiences such as women's rights, gender equality, breaking social taboos, freedom of expression and climate change. There will also be plenty of opportunity for followers to join the conversation and engage with new content.

Bugti sums up: "We will start rolling out content that is not just informative, but also interactive and engaging, and continue to strengthen the impact of DW Urdu."

