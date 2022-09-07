DW's TV highlights in September

The Longest Voyage – Magellan's Journey Around the World

Premiere | September 7

This film presents historical facts through the medium of animation, telling the story of Magellan's Journey Around the World – the first circumnavigation of the Earth – 500 years after in animation. The documentary also celebrates the historic recurrence of exploration and the enterprise of mankind, drawing parallels between the maritime armadas in the Age of Discovery and the modern-day space human-crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. While not yet fully an anidoc, it is peppered with animated segments that show how animation and documentary have a lot to gain from one another.

Nature's Survivors - The Adaptability of Wildlife

Documentary | September 10

Which animals will succeed in adapting to rising temperatures?

This wildlife documentary examines the adaptive responses in animals to climate change – from the ants that created rafts to survive floods in Puerto Rico to birds in Australia who take advantage of bushfires to catch prey. The biggest question this film poses is whether the plant and animal kingdoms will be able to adapt effectively during the current accelerating pace of climate change.

Taiwan on Guard – Facing the Threat from China

Documentary | September 15

In the wake of U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China has reaffirmed its threats to use military force against Taiwan. This documentary digs deeper behind headlines and examines China's claim over the isalnd country and its reluctance to accept Taiwan's independence. As tensions in the Taiwan Strait simmer, what's at stake for Taiwan and how far would Chinese leader Xi Jinping go to assert power?

The Satoshi Mystery

Anidoc | September 20

Cryptocurrency is touted as the future of finance, and according to statistics up to 83 million people worldwide have invested in Bitcoin and other currencies. But how did Bitcoin start? And who is behind the pseudonym "Satoshi Nakamoto"? Find out about the genesis of this digital currency in ARTE's animated docuseriesThe Satoshi Mystery - The Story of Bitcoin.

Boom! - The Science of Explosives

Documentary | September 27

This documentary features a brief history of explosives, their development and use, and reveals how we have used their power throughout history. It journeys to the United States where scientists explore the use of blasting agents in the creation of nanoparticles with the goal of manufacturing more powerful electronic components and reducing the time it takes to charge batteries. Don't try this at home! Out September 27.