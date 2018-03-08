DW's TV highlights in September

Passion for tea

Dirk Niepoort is a winegrower in Portugal with a passion for tea. So it seemed like a good idea to combine the two. The result: Pipachá – an oolong tea finished in a wine cask. The tea from Asia spends six months in old Portuguese wine bar­rels, producing a definite note of port. Euromaxx reveals how tea is cultivated in Europe and why this wine­maker loves the taste so much. Staring September 12.

Bad news makes us sick

Psychologists in many countries are worried: unsettling media reports can make us sick. Crises, wars, crimes and catastrophes permanently dominate the headlines – often early in the day when we’re first absorbing the news after getting up. How should we be dealing with this tide of disturbing reports? How can we protect ourselves and still keep up-to-date with world events? Starting September 4, experts on In Good Shape share practical tips on healthy media consumption.

Dark Eden

Boreal forest trees felled to make way for a new tar sands mine north of Fort McMurray

One of our planet’s last and largest oil reserves is located at Fort McMurray, Canada. The allure of the "black gold" exerts an almost magical pull on people from all over the world. After all, the oil sands translate into riches like few other places on Earth. But this wealth comes at a high price: extracting oil from the sands releases toxic substances contaminating animals, people and nature. Watch the film Dark Eden – The Nightmare of Oil on the bless­ing and the curse of fossil fuels. Starting September 4.

Africa’s Looted Art

A presentation of looted cultural assets at the Linden Museum

Africa’s colonial masters remorselessly plundered innumerable works of art and other cultural assets. Many of these objects are exhibited in European museums without adequate consideration of the circumstances of their acquisition. Stuttgart's Linden Museum alone has 60,000 objects from Africa in its collection. How many of them might be stained with blood? The film Stolen Soul – Africa's Looted Art spotlights both the German and the African perspective. Starting September 7.

A Beethoven statue is seen during a picnic concert in Bonn

A World Without Beethoven?

Deutsche Welle marks Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a film about music. The question "What would the world be without Beethoven?" shows that to this day, his innovations resonate far beyond the realm of classical music. In this engaging two-part musical documentary, Sarah Willis, French horn player with the Berlin Philharmonic, goes in search of answers. Starting September 16.

The world celebrates 250 years of Ludwig van Beethoven - the musical genius from Bonn. DW marks the anniversary with a special multimedia offering on dw.com/beethoven.

What if Earth were Unique?

Will we one day discover a planet with a sophisticated ecosystem such as ours here on Earth? What if the Earth, with its diverse and complex life forms, is unique? Increasingly, scientists believe that life on Earth arose through a chain reaction of fortunate coincidences. Coincidences that are highly improbable as stand-alone events but come close to working miracles when they then interact. Starting September 18, the two-part documentary What if Earth were Unique? charts the genesis of our planet.

Human Trafficking

Young Nigerian women are being lured to Europe by human traffickers under false pretenses. Promised well-paid jobs in Italy, they are then confronted with the grim reality of being forced to sell sex on the streets of Italy to pay off their "debts." Africa youth TV magazine The 77 Percent has been filming the work of an anti-human trafficking unit in Nigeria. Tune in starting September 19.

Tomás Saraceno's white net with wooden details

Art with a future

In his art, Tomás Saraceno links science with poetry. The Argentine performance and installation artist sees his work as a response to global issues. Saraceno plans cities that float above the clouds, explores climate-friendly air travel and spins huge spider webs accessible for visitors. Watch the exclusive interview on Arts.21 with this exceptional artistic talent, starting September 26.