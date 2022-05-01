DW's TV highlights in May

Guardians of Truth

Premiere | May 3

Two veteran investigative journalists, after fleeing their countries out of fear for their safety, meet in exile. Their incisive reports exposed political cover-ups and subjected them to death threats. And yet, they continue to take dangerous trips to their home countries to fight for truth and justice.

Having uncovered news of the Turkish arms shipments to Syrian fighters in 2015, Turkish journalist Can Dündar received a prison sentence on terrorism-related charges. His intrepid investigation earned him a spot in Erdogan's blacklist. He fled to Germany in 2017 after attempts were made on his life. Mexican investigative journalist Annabel Hernández published reports linking drug traffickers to the state–a narrative that her government desperately wanted to suppress. Her investigation made her a target for violence and death threats from the Mexican drug cartels, and, in turn, forced her to leave the country.

What drives reporters to risk their lives for justice knowing their government could come for them? What compels journalists to defy court summons, death threats and beatings in order to expose the hard facts? This, and more, on Guardians of Truth, to premiere May 3 on World Press Freedom Day.

The End of a Superpower

Documentary | May 7

Filmed in 2021, this documentary explores the fragmentation of the former Soviet Union countries into 15 separate states in 1991. It traces the emergence of two post-USSR models: the Baltic states and their remodelling of Western European democracy, and Central Asian states, who despite their autocratic leadership, seek to maintain their political independence from Russia. It also reveals more about "Putin's Soviet nostalgia" that has shifted power dynamics and reshaped East/West European relations since his rise to power. Will it reveal a prescient insight into the mindset which fuels his war on Ukraine?

The Third Generation

Premiere | May 8

Short of a year ago, part one of DW-Talk at the Jewish Museum Berlin asked a panel of international Jewish creatives of the third generation of Holocaust survivors about the legacy of the Holocaust and how it continues to influence their lives today. This May, the second round of discussion will be held in Israel. Panel guests include internationally acclaimed American-German author Deborah Feldman, German-Ukrainian writer Dmitrij Kapitelman, Award-winning Israeli director Mor Loushy, and Israeli musician and author Ofer Waldman.

The 77 Percent: Diamond mining

DW Magazine | May 14

Minerals such as diamond, iron ore, gold, and bauxite take centre stage in resource-rich Sierra Leone against the backdrop of marginalized artisanal miners who struggle to make ends meet. DW's The 77 Percent heads to Sierra Leone's diamond mining hub, Kono, and asks locals and miners about the environmental, social and economic impacts of mining on their local community.

St. Helena: Bastion of Biodiversity

Premiere | May 20

The steep-sided valleys of St. Helena

Ahead of the International Day for Biodiversity on May 22, DW heads to St. Helena, a wildly remote South Atlantic island off the coast of Africa. Famous as Napoleon's final place of exile, St. Helena is home to a multitude of micro-ecosystems and diverse flora and fauna found nowhere else on earth. DW invites you to marvel at the island's landscapes and get a glimpse into the lives of its inhabitants – the "Saints" – whose commitment to preserve the island's biodiversity is said to have exceeded expectations.

Euromaxx: Passion play

DW Magazine | May 21

Oberammergau: a community-engaged event

The oldest and most famous Passion play in the world, performed in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau every decade since 1634, was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the 2020 passion play is set to return to Oberammergau and take place from May 14 to October 2. DW's Euromaxx explores how community contribution, what brings them together and their special commitment to the "beard and hair edict", where performers cut neither their hair nor beards for a full year before the performance. Airs May 21.