DW's TV highlights in March

Black elite

Despite the staggering wealth inequalities in America, it is home to the biggest group of affluent Black people in the world. A new documentary film, America's Black Upper Class - Rich, Successful, Empowered, gives a glimpse into the lives of successful Black Americans: Property developer Don Peebles, real estate agent Tahlia Diaz Brown, and CEO Psyche Terry. Find out more about their stories of success on March 17.

Iraqi oil

Saddam Hussein invaded Iran in 1980 and ended in a stalemate in 1988

The upcoming two-part documentary, Iraq – Destruction of a Nation, set to air its first part on March 4, tells the story of how the legacy of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war reverberates 40 years on. It features testimonies of high-profile politicians from the US, France, the UN, and Iraq. Part 1, The Oil Nation brings the oil factor into the reasons and motives of this war and the pack of lies, deceits and misinformation that subsequently led to the downfall of the country. Stay tuned.

Becoming Ali

I Was Born in Berlin is a biographical documentary on the life of a transgender Syrian migrant, who shortly after having found refuge in Germany in the summer of 2015 underwent gender reassignment surgery and officially changed his name to Ali. The film recounts the important milestones on Ali's long road to freedom. From life in Syria – his marriage, marching against the Syrian regime, his arrest and time in a Syrian prison – to becoming Ali in Germany. Starting March 30.

A drop of hope

Only 0.3 percent of water is fit for human consumption

Are we running out of water? Polar ice caps and mountain glaciers – natural reservoirs for many water-supply systems – are melting at an accelerated rate. After initially contributing to streamflow, meltwater runoff eventually affects water security. Despite the abundance of water on the planet, only 0.3 percent of water is fit for human consumption. How worried should we be? Our Drinking Water – Is the Earth Drying Up? journeys from the Swiss Alpine glaciers, via Malta to Peru in a quest to solve water scarcity. Comes out March 20.

Save the rainforests

The deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is jeopardizing biodiversity and the livelihoods of some of the world's most vulnerable indigenous communities. "They used to kill us with guns, now they kill us with deforestation and dams," says Amazon tribe Chief Juarez Saw Munduruku. Invasion of ancestral lands and clearing the forests is a constant foreboding among the embattled indigenous groups who for centuries lived in harmony with nature. The documentary, The Heart of Brazil - A Fight for the Rainforest, is a story of the indigenous peoples' resilience and mobilization against logging and land grabbing. The two-parter had been filmed over nearly ten years under three different Brazilian governments. Part one comes out March 9; two March 16. Stay tuned.

Livin' on the edge

A new 'Axel on the Edge' adventure in the Swiss via ferrata

Kicking off a new Euromaxx edition of "Axel on the Edge", reporter Axel Primavesi takes his adventure to new heights by climbing the Swiss via ferrata route Mürren to Grimmelwald. As Axel breathes in the realm of the vertical, will dangling 600 meters above the valley floor get the better of him or prove his nerves were made of steel? Stay tuned on March 26 to find out.

Oscars' calendar

The 49th Oscars ceremony is set to be held on March 27. Arts.21 is preparing an Oscar-themed episode presenting 10 Best Picture winners between the years 1940 and 2020. So, what could possibly be in store? Learn more on February 19.