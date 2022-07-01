DW's TV highlights in July

Anti-Semitism, 2000 Years of History

Four-parter | July 2

This four-parter examines where the term "antisemitism" comes from. An ARTE production, the documentary films follow specific stories from each era revealing the earliest assumptions made about the Jews throughout history: from the ancient world to the Middle Ages to the present day.

What to look for? The superb visual narratives and generated 3D scenes, acting as re-enactments of historical events, along with archival footage and photographs from recent times. In addition, the four films bring together eyewitness testimonies, distinguished academic research and contributions from some 30 historians, psychologists and psychoanalysts to understand the nuances involved in calling out what is antisemitism.

Released at weekly intervals throughout July, "Part 1: Origins" will be out July 2, "Part 2: The Time of Rejection" July 9, "Part 3: From Emancipation to the Holocaust" July 16 and "Part 4: The New Faces of Antisemitism" July 23.

The Virgin of the Rocks - Leonardo da Vinci's Mysterious Masterpiece

One-off | July 7

Unraveling da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rock'

As the name suggests, this documentary digs into the hidden meanings and secret codes buried in da Vinci's The Virgin of the Rocks. His artwork, rich in symbolism and allegory, is still being debated over five hundred years after its creation. While doubts have long been cast over other attributed replica of the painting in the National Gallery in London, this one-off film addresses the vital elements in da Vinci's Virgin of the Rocks displayed in the Louvre, in Paris. Backed by historical and scientific studies and thorough scholarship on Leonardo, this opportunity to explore the mind and manifold interests of the inestimable artist is not to be missed out on.

Focus on Europe

DW regular | July 8

In July 2021, as Germany saw its worst flood in pre-war history, nearly 200 people lost their lives. Volunteers from all over Germany came to the affected region and donations poured in. One year on, how has the deluge changed the lives of victims who survived it? Where they able to build back their lives? DW's Focus on Europe reports on their lives a year after.

Arts.21

DW regular | July 9

Back for a rerun is Arts.21's "Meet the Artist" series exploring the life and career of the internationally celebrated Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, the man who brought us the transformative "Swan Cake" — a rock-inspired rendition of the classic ballet "Swan Lake" — and the double bill "Double Murder: Clowns/The Fix." His works bring a tender, fragile energy to the stage and a potent mix of anarchy and emotional complexity. Arts.21 meets the 46-year-old in Stuttgart and takes a closer look behind the scenes. Stay tuned.

The Caliphate Legacy – Hunting Down Islamic State

Premiere | July 28

This film centers on the manhunt for former IS-Jihadists who went into hiding following the fall of the Islamic State in Syria. This compelling documentary unveils the underground work behind counter-terrorism operations and how undercover agents find themselves in a pretty tight spot.