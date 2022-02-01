DW’s TV highlights in February

African majority

DW’s magazine The 77 Percent, which derives its name from the 77 percent of Africans that are younger than 35, is a platform for African youth to voice their opinions, share their personal stories, and speak about their dreams and challenges. This February, The 77 Percent will celebrate its 100th episode and turn the spotlight on its best-ofs in a special edition on February 19. Stay tuned.



Pursuits of happiness

As AI systems proliferate, human-robot relationships are becoming increasingly important. Humanoid robots already work at reception desks, in shopping malls and restaurant kitchens. In a new documentary, Hello, A.I. – Love Stories from the Future, DW examines how adding artificial intelligence to our midst could support us to meet one of the most important aspects of our lives: relationships. What do such relationships need to thrive? Could we replace human emotions with emotions embedded into machines? Meet the humanoid robots Harmony and Pepper: the former a robot partner in Texas, US, and the latter a caretake in Tokyo, Japan. Hello, A.I. – Love Stories from the Futurecomes out February 14.

Film Fest in February

The annual International Film Festival – Berlinale – is a key component in the unique cultural offering of Berlin in February. This year’s 72nd edition will run from 10 to 20 February. Named to the post of Jury president is the American immigrant filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, best-known for writing and directing the thriller The Sixth Sense. You can catch up with some of the highlights of the Berlinale coverage on DW’s cultural magazine Arts.21 starting February 19.



Elixir of Youth

Could aging be switched off pharmacologically? Could science increase human longevity and prevent age-associated diseases? Scientists suggest that reversing the aging process is now possible. A new DW documentary film To More Life – Decoding the Secret of Aging explores the latest science and uncertainty in the field of anti-aging and asks: what ethical considerations should guide scientists in the chase of human immortality? To More Life is scheduled to broadcast starting February 16.



Finding Freedom

A prison theater program in Mexico City helps three incarcerated teenagers prepare for life on the outside and improve their transition from prison to freedom. But would this correctional education program give the young inmates the chance to envision for themselves a life beyond crime? DW’s documentary film Courage follows the journeys of Edgar, Juan Manuel and Edwin as they re-enter society. Stay tuned on February 21.

Out & About in Esch

Esch-sur-Alzette in Luxembourg is one of the European Capitals of Culture in 2022, alongside sister cities Kaunas and Novi Sad. This February, DW’s Euromaxx travels to Esch to explore the wide range of spectacular and unusual events the city has in offer as it transformed from a steel hub into an urban art space. Coming out February 26.



Let Girls Play

The new docu-drama Blue Girl - Football on the Peak takes viewers to a remote village in the mountains of Kurdistan whose football-loving children dream of having their very own football field one day – perhaps no one more so than Hima. Always in club colors, Hima dons blue after her favorite football team, Esteghlal. But for Hima and her friends, there are a few obstacles to clear besides the rough mountainous terrain. Traditions prevent girls from going to games and playing. In a quest for change, Iranian filmmaker Keivan Majidi highlights the story of the unstoppable little girl and spotlights the impact of gendered stereotypes and norms on society. Can the children of the village change sexist traditions? Stay tuned on February 4 to find out.



Costs of cancer cure

Spending on cancer drugs has risen by more than 50 percent in recent years. New cancer treatments offer last hope to those with no options left and create substantial profits for big pharma. But despite talks of major breakthroughs, survival rates are not increasing as much as hoped. So how is drug effectiveness measured? What is the journey of cancer drugs from lab to shelf? The new documentary The Business of Hope - New Cancer Drugs has the answers. Starting February 3.