DW’s TV highlights in December

The Pope turns 85

To mark the 85th birthday of the head of the Roman Catholic Church, the December edition of Faith Matters is dedicated to the life and work of Pope Francis. The film will hear from the Pope’s inner circle sharing their personal views on his life and work. It will be broadcast around the time of his official birthday starting December 4.



Chasing the Paralympic Dream

Alhassane Baldé and Shugaa Nashwan are top-class Paralympians who grew up in Germany. Alhassane is a Paraplegic wheelchair racer and a four-time Paralympian from Guinea; Shugaa is a blind Judoka from Yemen participating in his first Paralympic Games. Their connection to their respective homelands afforded the elite athletes a firsthand view of the regional turmoil. A new documentary, Dreamchaser - Overcoming Boundaries, features their stories, success, and struggles. Training for the Paralympics in Tokyo, how did they build resilience, stay motivated and cope with letdown after having struggled and achieved so much? Starting December 2.



Festive fizz

What fits better than sparkling Champagne at Christmas – a time of good cheer, celebration, and family? This season, the Euromaxx series "Food Secrets" takes us on a journey across the vineyards and wineries of the province of Champagne, where we discover the secrets behind the creation of this special sparkling wine. Tune in on Christmas day, December 25.



Growing up in conflict areas

How does growing up in crisis areas manifest its impact in later life? Many children and youth in parts of Africa are caught up in violent conflict and suffer from its devastating impacts. This month, the cultural magazine The 77 Percent travels to Goma in Congo to look at the kinds of experiences young people have faced growing up in emergency areas and how that affected their pursuit of dreams and life goals. Coming up on December 4.

Legendary hospitality

While traveling this holiday season may not be an option for many, experiencing vicariously the splendid luxury of unique, upscale hotels can bring cheer all its own. In a new documentary, DW will take viewers this holiday season to a series of luxury hotels. Legendary Hotels is a four-part documentary series featuring "Hotel Adlon Kempinski" in Berlin (7 Dec.), "Le Bristol Paris" (14 Dec.), the "Beau-Rivage" in Geneva (21 Dec.), and the "American Colony Hotel" in Jerusalem (28 Dec.).



Winter Wonderland

Dreaming of a White Christmas? The next edition of the travel magazine Check-In tours the winter wonderland of St. Moritz in Switzerland. Nestled in the Engadin valley in the Swiss Alps, the village of St. Moritz is the birthplace of winter tourism that has become synonymous with the jet-set and Winter Olympics. Lukas Stege heads to the luxurious winter getaway and makes his verdict. Starting December 11.



Life after Guantanamo

The Mauritanian ex-Guantanamo detainee, Mohamedou Slahi was accused of involvement in the 9/11 terror attacks. He was thereby incarcerated and tortured at the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay only to be released 14 years later without charge or trial. The journalist John Goetz sets out to tell the whole story in a new documentary Slahi and His Torturers - Life after Guantanamo. Would Slahi find the strength to forgive his captors? Starting Dec. 3.



Goethe Institute 70th anniversary

For 70 years, the cultural mission of Goethe Institute has played a pivotal role in the promotion of German language and culture. The cultural magazine Arts.21 sheds light on the close connection between language and culture and explores how linguistic agency has developed since the early 1950s. The culture magazine also talks to Goethe Institute President Carola Lentz about her first year in the post and the challenges ahead. Starting Dec. 4.