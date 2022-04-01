DW's TV highlights in April

Safely sustainable

First come the beach bums seeking empty shores, next the party-loving hedonists. Spain's largest Balearic Island Mallorca receives more visitors that its other sisters, and the coronavirus pandemic laid bare its reliance on unsustainable tourism practices. This spring, Check-In host Lukas Stege seeks out the island's quietly inventive and green hotels and food spots. How far has Mallorca managed to reinvent itself as a sustainable destination? Airs tomorrow, April 2.

Carless and clean

Streets around the world were mainly planned to accommodate the car, rather than the needs of people and the environment. But cities like Paris, Barcelona and Groningen have embarked on their own initiatives to rebalance the public space and create a walkable and cyclable streets for people. Have cars outgrown roads? DW's mobility show REV goes on a car-free journey in three European cities to find out. April 9.

Surviving hard times

What keeps us going in the face of adversity? Some setbacks are bigger than others. From illness to loss, aggression to flight, poverty to climate change, our capacity to overcome daunting challenges and rediscover our zest for life knows no geographic boundaries. This April, Global 3000 visits many regions across the globe to unveil how different cultures cope with tough times. April 11.

The Horticulturalist

Though renowned for its Dutch tulips, the Netherlands boasts myriad other blooms and flower bulbs. Its luscious horticultural show, Floriade Expo, in Almere invites everyone to come into the garden whatever the vagaries of the weather and explore different country pavilions, their flowers, plants and innovations. Almere's arrangements of botanical brights and flourishing blooms take center stage in Euromaxx this month and are sure to appeal to nature lovers everywhere. April 23.

Water in crisis

A chance to put climate change into perspective. The film, The Weight of Water - The Human Cost of Climate Change, provides a glimpse into the private lives and struggles of the Nepalese people to get water amid worsening floods. This opportunity to get a closer look at the ramifications of a changing climate and wise up to these realities is not to be shrugged at. April 9.

Lost childhood

What is it like to having grown up knowing nothing but war? Two years in the making, the film Of Fathers and Sons follows a radical Islamist family in a village near Idlib, Syria. It casts light on the effects of the war on Syria’s children and the damage to their physical and mental health. Facing trauma and even greater risks of harm from radicalisation, could Idlib's children overcome the abnormal conditions surrounding them? April 16.

Conflict or co-existence?

One of the holiest sites in the Christian world, Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, is shared by no less than six Christian denominations: Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Armenian, Coptic, Syrian Orthodox and Ethiopian. The historical significance of the church has given rise to occasional disputes between its custodians. The documentary, The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, explores the set of rules governing the shared church and the recurrent conflict between the six groups. April 15.