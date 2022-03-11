DW's Thomas Sparrow on Scholz-Macron-Putin three-way call

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron urged an immediate cease-fire in a joint phone call with Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, satellite images showed Russian military edging closer to Kyiv. Follow DW for the latest.
Russia has seen anti-war demonstrators take to the streets from the day the invasion of Ukraine began. So far, more than 13,000 protesters have been arrested. They won't be silenced.
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has long been a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now, he may be attempting to mediate to end the war in Ukraine.
German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron told the Russian president that any resolution to the war needed to come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version