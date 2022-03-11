 DW′s Thomas Sparrow on Scholz-Macron-Putin three-way call | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.03.2022

DW News

DW's Thomas Sparrow on Scholz-Macron-Putin three-way call

Paradeplatz, UBS, Credit Suisse, Swiss flags,1. August, national holyday, Switzerland, Zurich, | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russia 11.03.2022

Totale

Sanctions against Putin: Could they cripple the global economy? 10.03.2022

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 04.03.2022

Footballers all over Europe have shown solidarity with Ukraine. The players want Russia to end the war.

Football says: Stop it, Putin! 02.03.2022

Indische Studenten kehren aus der Ukraine zurück Still aus DW-Eigendreh, Autorin: Manira Chaudhary

Indian students return home from war-torn Ukraine 12.03.2022

Titel: Ukrainian refugees are welcome in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany Schlagwörter: Ukraine, Germany, refugees, Frankfurt (Oder) Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 06.03.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: The number of Ukrainians fleeing the war keeps climbing. Within a few days, volunteers in the border cities of Frankfurt (Oder) in Germany and Slubice in Poland have put together a large support network for refugees.

Ukrainian refugees welcome at German-Polish border 12.03.2022

Ukrainian women's shelter supports front-line fighters Ukraine, Russia, women, volunteers, war, invasion Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 08.03.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: Hundreds of thousands have fled since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Thousands have died. In the midst of all of this are women, who chose to stay in the country – because they say this is the only way the war can be won. DW’s Fanny Facsar visited a women’s shelter in Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine.

Ukrainian women's shelter supports front-line fighters 12.03.2022

The situation near the cities of Irpin and Bucha, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, pictured on March 11, 2022. (CTK Photo/Pavel Nemecek)

Russia expands military campaign across Ukraine 12.03.2022

Links: Das von der staatlichen russischen Nachrichtenagentur Sputnik veröffentlichte und von AP zur Verfügung gestellte Bild zeigt Wladimir Putin, Präsident von Russland, während er eine Sitzung des Sicherheitsrates per Videokonferenz leitet. Service +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Aufnahmedatum 03.03.2022 Bildnachweis picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Andrei Gorshkov Mitte: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin after talks with the Canadian Prime Minister on March 9, 2022. (Odd Andersen/Pool via AP) Aufnahmedatum 09.03.2022 Bildnachweis picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Odd Andersen Rechts: French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace for a meeting about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France on March 9, 2022. Photo by Christian Liewig/ABACAPRESS.COM Aufnahmedatum 09.03.2022 Bildnachweis picture alliance / abaca | Liewig Christian/ABACA

Scholz, Macron speak with Putin again over Ukraine conflict — live updates 12.03.2022

Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron urged an immediate cease-fire in a joint phone call with Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, satellite images showed Russian military edging closer to Kyiv. Follow DW for the latest.

Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed on Sunday, with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg and other Russian towns for the third straight day despite mass arrests. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Russian activists defy Putin to protest war in Ukraine 09.03.2022

Russia has seen anti-war demonstrators take to the streets from the day the invasion of Ukraine began. So far, more than 13,000 protesters have been arrested. They won't be silenced.

Links: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via teleconference in Moscow, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Rechts: Gerhard Schröder bei der 5. Sitzung des Deutschen Bundestages im Reichstagsgebäude. Berlin, 08.12.2021

Germany's Gerhard Schröder meets with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine — reports 11.03.2022

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has long been a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now, he may be attempting to mediate to end the war in Ukraine.

Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Germany's Olaf Scholz demands cease-fire in call to Putin — as it happened 10.03.2022

German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron told the Russian president that any resolution to the war needed to come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.