DW News

DW's Rebecca Ritters reports in Kyiv

Watch video 03:15

The Day with Brent Goff: Battle For Donbas

The Day with Brent Goff: Battle For Donbas 20.04.2022

A service member of pro-Russian troops loads rocket-propelled grenades into an infantry combat vehicle during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia tells Mariupol's defenders to surrender 17.04.2022

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 18: Smoke rises after five aimed missile strikes hit Lviv, Ukraine on April 18, 2022. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes on Lviv 18.04.2022

Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, left, stands next to volunteers while loading a plastic bag that contains the body of a civilian killed by Russian soldiers into a truck, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukraine: Bodies found in Kyiv region surpass 900 16.04.2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of emergency due to heavy floods in the Eastern part of South Africa.

After the floods in South Africa 20.04.2022

News Bilder des Tages April 19, 2022, Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022 Khan Yunis Palestinian Territory - ZUMAap3_ 20220419_zaf_ap3_001 Copyright: xAshrafxAmrax

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.04.2022

2019, Deutschlannd, Ein Schützenpanzer der Bundeswehr vom Typ Marder, fährt bei der Informationslehrübung Landoperationen 2019 über ein Hindernis.

DW talks to German politician Ralf Stegner on Ukraine military aid 20.04.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - APRIL 17, 2022: A close view of a bullt hole in one of the windows in the city of Rubizhne. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS]

Ukraine war: Russia's renewed ambitions in the east 20.04.2022

FILE PHOTO: A boy rides a scooter near a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Ukraine seeks to evacuate thousands of civilians from Mariupol — live updates 20.04.2022

Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to escape the besieged city. Follow DW for the latest.

14.04.2022 A view shows a torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine: Mariupol situation remains dire, says Zelenskyy — as it happened 17.04.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wants to "destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol." The EU says it is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko: 'We are prepared for anything'

Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko: 'We are prepared for anything' 14.04.2022

Former boxer Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine's armed forces to fight Russia's invasion. He spoke with DW about the war situation, voicing concerns about "major battles" likely in eastern and southern Ukraine.

01.04.2022 Ukrainische Soldaten nähern sich einem Graben, den russische Soldaten bei der Rückeroberung eines Gebiets am Stadtrand von Kiew benutzt hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says its troops regain full control of Kyiv region — as it happened 02.04.2022

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said the Kyiv region was "liberated" from Russian forces. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the war's global impact.