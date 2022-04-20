DW's Rebecca Ritters reports in Kyiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to escape the besieged city. Follow DW for the latest.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia wants to "destroy everyone who is there in Mariupol." The EU says it is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia. Follow DW for the latest.
Former boxer Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine's armed forces to fight Russia's invasion. He spoke with DW about the war situation, voicing concerns about "major battles" likely in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Ukraine's deputy defense minister said the Kyiv region was "liberated" from Russian forces. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the war's global impact.
