 DW′s Rebecca Ritters on Russia′s Mariupol claims | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 22.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

DW's Rebecca Ritters on Russia's Mariupol claims

Watch video 03:15

More in the Media Center

The Day: Why is Russia attacking eastern Ukraine now?

The Day: Why is Russia attacking eastern Ukraine now? 21.04.2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 21 April, 2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 21 April, 2022 21.04.2022

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 15 April 2022

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 15 April 2022 15.04.2022

******Achtung: via Russian Defence Ministry SYRIA - FEBRUARY 15, 2022: A Mikoyan MiG-31K fighter jet carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrives at Khmeimim Air Base to take part in the Mediterranean Sea drills of the Russian Navy. Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

Did Russia really use hypersonic missiles in Ukraine? 21.03.2022

More from DW News

Computer with Chernobyl image on screen, finished graphic.

Ukraine's resistance on the radiowaves 22.04.2022

The carcass of a dog that was killed when rocket exploded nearby lies in front of a house where a man replaces his broken windows with sheets in Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ukrainians' day-to-day lives of suffering 22.04.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 22.04.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 21, 2022: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu talk during a meeting in the Kremlin. Shoigu reported about Russian troops and the DPR People's Militia taking control of the city of Mariupol. Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS]

Russia claims victory in Mariupol 22.04.2022

Read also

Raheela Mahomed

Raheela Mahomed 15.03.2022

Raheela Mahomed joined Deutsche Welle in 2021. She has more than a decade of experience as a journalist covering stories across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Logo der Firma Google LLC | Verwendung weltweit

France fines Google €500 million in news copyright row 13.07.2021

Google said that the fine "ignores our efforts to reach an agreement." The tech giant now has two months to come up with a proposal on how to compensate France's news publishers.

A participant stands at the OECD headquarters in Paris during the presentation of the Economic Outlook at the 2013 OECD Week on May 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO ERIC PIERMONT (Photo credit should read ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

OECD warns of delay to global digital tax deal 12.10.2020

The Paris-based OCED has warned that there will be no agreement of a global digital tax this year. The proposal has divided Europe and the US.

DW Arts and Culture Moderator David Levitz (Artikelbild Detailseite) VORAB

David Levitz 11.01.2021