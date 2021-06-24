 DW′s Phoebe Kong in Hong Kong | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 29.12.2021

DW News

DW's Phoebe Kong in Hong Kong

Watch video 02:22

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily puts out its last edition 24.06.2021

Tiananmen anniversary: Policing collective memory 04.06.2021

DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 25.08.2021

A photograph of a statue of the Goddess of Democracy during the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing, is displayed at the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong Friday, April 26, 2019. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the June Fourth incident and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China will be holding a vigil on June 4 at the Victoria Park. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

World in Progress: June 4 Museum Hongkong commemorating the massacre 03.06.2020

Between histories: Russia remembers the Soviet era 30 years on 29.12.2021

ARCHIV - 30.11.2021, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rostock: Ärzte und Pflegekräfte betreuen einen Patienten bei einer Lungenspiegelung in einem der Behandlungszimmer auf der Intensivstation in der Universitätsmedizin Rostock. Die vierte Corona-Welle scheint zumindest etwas abzuklingen. Doch Omikron könnte die Entwicklung schon bald wieder umkehren. (zu dpa: Corona-Lage entspannt sich offenbar etwas - aber Omikron lauert schon) Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 29.12.2021

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo)

Escape from Kabul Airport 28.12.2021

Russia: Victims of Soviet-era repression fight for justice Rechte: Juri Rescheto/DW Sendedatum: 28.12.2021 (English News) Bildbeschreibung: Russia's Supreme Court weighs shutting down the prominent human rights organization Memorial that documents Soviet-era repression. DW correspondent Juri Rescheto spoke to a woman whose family experienced persecution by the Stalin regime.

Russia: Victims of Soviet-era repression fight for justice 28.12.2021

Exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law is seen outside the Italian Foreign Ministry, ahead of a meeting between Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Rome, Italy August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nard

Top Hong Kong activist seeks asylum in the UK 21.12.2020

Nathan Law, a pro-democracy protest leader, says he is seeking protection in Britain after quitting Hong Kong over a national security law that has seen two other activists jailed.

A woman (centre L) uses her phone while waiting to vote during primary elections in Hong Kong on July 12, 2020. - Pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong held primary polls on July 11 and 12 to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections despite warnings from government officials that it may be in breach of a new security law imposed by China. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from election 30.07.2020

Authorities have disqualified 12 opposition candidates from running in the upcoming election, with activist Joshua Wong saying he was among them. The government rejected accusations of "political censorship."

01.10.2020, Belgien, Brüssel: Überblick über das Rundtischgespräch beim EU-Gipfel im Gebäude des Europäischen Rates. Thema am ersten Tag des Gipfels sollen unter anderem die Beziehungen der EU zu China sowie der Erdgasstreit im östlichen Mittelmeer und mögliche neuen Sanktionen gegen die Türkei sein. Foto: Johanna Geron/Reuters Pool via AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Opinion: This isn't how the EU increases its international influence 02.10.2020

EU leaders have discussed the bloc's global role and its strategic independence at a special summit in Brussels. DW's Bernd Riegert found it all rather underwhelming.

Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against the now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong: Thousands gather to mark anniversary of protests 10.06.2020

Police arrested 53 demonstrators for defying a ban on gatherings of more than eight people. Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged peace in the city, calling for a 'stable and peaceful environment.'