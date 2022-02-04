DW's Peter Limbourg on Freedom of Speech Award 2022

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Belarus has classified all content put out by Deutsche Welle as "extremist." DW Director General Peter Limbourg has criticized the use of "cheap tricks," seeing them as evidence of growing nervousness in Minsk.
On Press Freedom Day, Kenyan authorities are being urged to investigate an attack against a DW reporter. Mariel Müller was covering a COVID restrictions protest when she was injured by tear gas canisters fired by police.
The Taliban is cracking down on foreign media in Afghanistan. DW programming rebroadcast by partners in Pashto and Dari will be banned. The BBC said that bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek have been removed.
DW has been put on a list of "foreign agents" in Russia, which includes a number of foreign media operations as well as NGOs that receive funding from abroad.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version