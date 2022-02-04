 DW′s Peter Limbourg on Freedom of Speech Award 2022 | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 02.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

DW's Peter Limbourg on Freedom of Speech Award 2022

Watch video 03:37

More in the Media Center

Russia shuts down DW Moscow: DW Director General Peter Limbourg explains the situation.

Peter Limbourg: 'No immediate danger' for DW employees in Russia 04.02.2022

Russia on Thursday announced it was closing Deutsche Welle's Moscow bureau.

Peter Limbourg on DW ban: 'Disappointing' reaction from Russia's government 03.02.2022

DW's Director General Peter Limbourg talks about the Freedom of Speech Award on World Press Freedom Day.

DW's Peter Limbourg awards reporter Tobore Ovuorie 03.05.2021

This year, disruption and innovation in the media are in focus.

Angela Merkel opens DW's Global Media Forum 14.06.2021

More from DW News

India's PM Modi has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, straining relations with the EU.

Ukraine war casts shadow on EU-India relations 02.05.2022

Ukrainian refugees find shelter in school in Lviv Schlagwörter: Ukraine, Russia, war, Lviv, school, refugees, internally displaced people Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 02.05.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: In the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the exodus of people fleeing Russia's invasion means some schools are virtually empty. One of them is using its empty classrooms to provide shelter to refugees from the regions worst affected by the war. Oleksandr escaped from Kharkiv and hopes to join the Ukrainian armed forces.

Displaced Ukrainians find shelter in Lviv school 02.05.2022

DW's Ines Pohl talked to a former US Marine about his experiences in Vietnam and what the war in Ukraine means to him.

How do US veterans feel about the war in Ukraine? 02.05.2022

Marriage proposal from Ukraine’s front line Schlagwörter: Ukraine, Russia, war, Lviv, Donbas, soldiers, marriage Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 02.05.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: The war in Ukraine has not only led to a huge wave of solidarity in the country. According to Ukrainian authorities, more couples have exchanged vows in the first weeks of the fighting than ever before. Many Ukrainians are trying to counter the violence with a sign of love – and some wartime marriage proposals are quite unusual. DW correspondent Jan-Philipp Scholz followed the story of a couple in love.

Ukrainian couple celebrates love amid war 02.05.2022

Read also

Satellitenschüsseln stehen auf Dach der Deutschen Welle in Bonn. Der Rundfunkrat des deutschen Auslandssenders Deutsche Welle (DW) fordert von Russland die Rückgabe der entzogenen Akkreditierungen für DW-Journalisten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Belarus classifies Deutsche Welle as 'extremist' 10.03.2022

Belarus has classified all content put out by Deutsche Welle as "extremist." DW Director General Peter Limbourg has criticized the use of "cheap tricks," seeing them as evidence of growing nervousness in Minsk.

DW-Korrespondentin Mariel Müller beim Protestmarsch in Nairobi.

Kenya: Calls for inquest after attack on DW journalist 03.05.2021

On Press Freedom Day, Kenyan authorities are being urged to investigate an attack against a DW reporter. Mariel Müller was covering a COVID restrictions protest when she was injured by tear gas canisters fired by police.

24.11.2021 ©Adrien Vautier / Le Pictorium/MAXPPP - Adrien Vautier / Le Pictorium - 24/11/2021 - Afghanistan / Kaboul - Dans la regie du plateau de la chaine Tolo News a Kaboul le 24 novembre. / 24/11/2021 - Afghanistan / Kabul - In the control room of the Tolo News channel in Kabul on November 24.

Taliban hits DW, BBC with broadcast bans in Afghanistan 27.03.2022

The Taliban is cracking down on foreign media in Afghanistan. DW programming rebroadcast by partners in Pashto and Dari will be banned. The BBC said that bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek have been removed.

Satellitenschüsseln stehen auf Dach der Deutschen Welle in Bonn. Der Rundfunkrat des deutschen Auslandssenders Deutsche Welle (DW) fordert von Russland die Rückgabe der entzogenen Akkreditierungen für DW-Journalisten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia labels Deutsche Welle a 'foreign agent' 28.03.2022

DW has been put on a list of "foreign agents" in Russia, which includes a number of foreign media operations as well as NGOs that receive funding from abroad.