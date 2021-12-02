DW's Nina Haase at the SPD headquarters

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats have offered up several progressive steps in their new coalition contract. But many climate activists have concerns, saying the deal comes up short.
In Germany barriers to entering the middle class are higher than they were 30 years ago. The new SPD-led government has plans to change that.
The center-left Social Democrats, set to head Germany's new government, made affordable housing a centerpiece of their campaign. Now they will have to show they can really make it happen.
Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have concluded coalition talks, the parties say. This means the country will likely have a new government well before Christmas.
