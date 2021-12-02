 DW′s Nina Haase at the SPD headquarters | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 04.12.2021

DW News

DW's Nina Haase at the SPD headquarters

24.11.2021, Berlin: Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen (l-r), Robert Habeck, Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und geschäftsführender Bundesfinanzminister und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommen zur Pressekonferenz, um den gemeinsamen Koalitionsvertrag der Ampel-Parteien von SPD, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP für die künftige Bundesregierung vorzustellen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Post-Merkel coalition promises progressive agenda 30.11.2021

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats have offered up several progressive steps in their new coalition contract. But many climate activists have concerns, saying the deal comes up short.

ILLUSTRATION - Eine Familie aus Spielzeugfiguren mit Mutter, Vater, Tochter und Baby stehen vor einem Haus, im Vordergrund sind Münzen zu einer Mauer aufgebaut, aufgenommen am 22.05.2015 in Dresden (Sachsen). Foto: Thomas Eisenhuth © picture-alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth

Germany's struggle to keep its middle class from shrinking 04.12.2021

In Germany barriers to entering the middle class are higher than they were 30 years ago. The new SPD-led government has plans to change that.

Eine Neubausiedlung in München, am 21.06.2015. Foto: picture alliance / Robert Schlesinger | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's next government aims to tackle housing crisis 26.11.2021

The center-left Social Democrats, set to head Germany's new government, made affordable housing a centerpiece of their campaign. Now they will have to show they can really make it happen.

Social Democratic Party, SPD, chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, center, gestures as he stands with the Social Democratic party's Norbert Walter-Borjans, left, the Green party leaders Annalena Baerbock, second left, and Robert Habeck, third left, the Free Democratic Party chairman Christian Lindner, second right and Volker Wissing, right, as they arrive for a joint news conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. After weeks of negotiations the leaders of the three parties present a coalition contract for a new German government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany's SPD, FDP and Greens unveil governing coalition deal 24.11.2021

Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have concluded coalition talks, the parties say. This means the country will likely have a new government well before Christmas.