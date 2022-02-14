DW's Nick Connolly reports from Ukraine's Vinnytsia area

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Distant explosions, long queues and the fear that any moment Russian troops might arrive. Yet most of Kyiv remained calm as DW reporters toured the city.
Russian forces are bearing down on the Ukrainian capital after attacks on cities and military bases around the country. Ukraine's president says his country will continue resisting. Follow DW for the latest.
Surrogate motherhood is illegal in Germany. Thus, it’s not an option open to couples unable to have children of their own. So, some 15,000 German couples go abroad every year, where the laws are different.
The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.
