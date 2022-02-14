 DW′s Nick Connolly reports from Ukraine′s Vinnytsia area | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 26.02.2022

DW News

DW's Nick Connolly reports from Ukraine's Vinnytsia area

Besuch Olaf Scholz Ukraine Wolodymyr Selenskij

Warm welcome for Chancellor Scholz in Kyiv 14.02.2022

DW’s Nick Connolly looks at the challenges facing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to reassure Kyiv 14.02.2022

13.02.2022, Berlin: Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) gibt nach der Bundesversammlung und der Wiederwahl von Steinmeier zum Bundespräsidenten ein Statement vor dem Paul-Löbe-Haus. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Scholz visits Kyiv amid warnings of imminent war 14.02.2022

Leipziger Buchmesse 2014. Autorin Katja Petrowskaja präsentiert ihr Buch Vielleicht Esther im Rahmen der Leipziger Buchmesse 2014 am 14.03.2014. Leipzig Book Fair 2014 Author Katja Petrowskaja presents her Book maybe Esther in Frame the Leipzig Book Fair 2014 at 14 03 2014 100 Must-Reads Katja Petrowskaja Vielleicht Esther

Ukrainian artists react to Russian invasion 25.02.2022

Members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance 26.02.2022

The United Nations Security Council meet on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Russia vetoes draft UNSC resolution on Ukraine invasion 26.02.2022

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland on February 25, 2022, fleeing the conflict in their country, one day after Russia launched a military attack on its neighbour Ukraine. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland 26.02.2022

People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Top stories in 90 seconds 26.02.2022

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Eyewitness accounts: In Kyiv, as Russia invades 25.02.2022

Distant explosions, long queues and the fear that any moment Russian troops might arrive. Yet most of Kyiv remained calm as DW reporters toured the city.

Ukrainian service members are seen at the site of a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Ukraine: Heavy fighting reported in Kyiv outskirts — live updates 26.02.2022

Russian forces are bearing down on the Ukrainian capital after attacks on cities and military bases around the country. Ukraine's president says his country will continue resisting. Follow DW for the latest.

Sendung: Dokumentation Wunschkind aus Kiew Sendedatum: 01. März 2022 Thema: Leihmutterschaft in der Ukraine Beschreibung: Leihmutterschaft ist in Deutschland verboten und keine Option für ungewollt kinderlose Paare. Um ihren Kinderwunsch zu erfüllen, reisen jährlich rund 15.000 deutsche Paare ins Ausland - viele von ihnen in die Ukraine, wo andere Gesetze gelten. Fotograf: © MDR (Stills aus einer MDR-Doku) Rechte: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit dieser Dokumentation Schlagwörter: Kinderwunsch, Adoption, künstliche Befruchtung, ICSI, Leihmutterschaft, Reproduktionsmedizin, Ukraine, Schwangerschaft

A Child from Kyiv 21.02.2022

Surrogate motherhood is illegal in Germany. Thus, it’s not an option open to couples unable to have children of their own. So, some 15,000 German couples go abroad every year, where the laws are different.

25.2.2022, Kiew**** This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking face camera on February 25, 2022. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says 'we are all here' in Kyiv in a video posted on his Facebook account, standing near the presidency building along with his advisers. (Photo by FACEBOOK / @Volodymyr Zelensky / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Facebook account of Volodymyr Zelensky - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ukraine: Zelenskyy rejects rumors he has fled country — live updates 25.02.2022

The Ukrainian president has posted a video to social media from outside his office in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the US and EU announced sanctions against Russian President Putin and his foreign minister. Follow DW for the latest.