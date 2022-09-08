DW's Nick Connolly on Ukraine's gains in the east

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
International concerns have been mounting about the safety of the Russian-held nuclear plant. It is now being switched to a cold state. DW has the latest.
Several lawmakers from a district council are openly opposing Putin's war on Ukraine and facing serious consequences for it. DW spoke with two of them.
The three Baltic states have agreed to tighten entry restrictions for Russian nationals. Meanwhile Vladimir Putin has admitted that the sanctions are having an effect. DW rounds up the latest.
Annalena Baerbock has made her second visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded. She promised Ukraine further help in clearing mines in former combat zones.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version