DW's Nick Connolly on the latest from Lviv

Mariupol's city council says Russia bombed an art school where 400 civilians were sheltering. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the siege of the port city as a "war crime." Follow DW for the latest.
The war in Ukraine continues to rage while Ukrainian and Russian negotiators talk. Experts say that for now neither side is ready for a breakthrough and fear that the war will last a very long time.
DW's correspondents have been reporting from Lviv and also from the countries bordering Ukraine, such as Poland. Watch their latest impressions from coverage of the war.
The US and EU strongly criticized attacks by Russia on civilians. Meanwhile, Mariupol authorities are searching for survivors from a bombed out theater. DW has the latest.
