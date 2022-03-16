 DW′s Nick Connolly on the latest from Lviv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.03.2022

DW News

DW's Nick Connolly on the latest from Lviv

Watch video 04:44

epa09818277 The main building that was destroyed by a bomb near the school number 25 in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, 11 March 2022. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February. Many, however, have decided to stay and fight. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Grief and devastation in towns outside Kyiv 16.03.2022

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city's airport early Friday. (AP Photo)

Russian strikes hit near Lviv airport 18.03.2022

Again, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was rocked by a series of powerful explosions during the night.

Battle for Kyiv edges closer to center of the capital 16.03.2022

15.03.2022 Firefighters work in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Battle for Kyiv edges closer to center of the capital 15.03.2022

HANDOUT - 19.03.2022, Ukraine, Kiew: In diesem vom Presseb¸ro des ukrainischen Pr‰sidenten zur Verf¸gung gestellten Videostandbild spricht der ukrainische Pr‰sident Wolodymyr Selenskyj fr¸hen Samstag den 19.03.2022. Foto: Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollst‰ndiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.03.2022

Egyptian men work in a bakery at a market in Cairo, on March 17, 2022. - Soaring bread prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have bitten into the purchasing power of consumers in Egypt, a leading importer of wheat from the former Soviet states. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon fears food crisis as Ukraine war continues 20.03.2022

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a damaged residential building after Russia shelled the area in the southern city of Mykolaiv in Ukraine on Monday, March 7, 2022. Ukraine s military says it is fighting fierce battles with Russian forces on the edge of Mykolaiv, which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odessa in the west. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KYV2022030715 UkrainianxStatexEmergencyxServic

Russian missile strike on Ukrainian military base 20.03.2022

07/03/2022 Helfer verteilen Lebensmittel an Menschen, die vor dem Krieg in der Ukraine fliehen, am Hauptbahnhof in Berlin. Über eine Million Menschen, hauptsächlich ukrainische Frauen und Kinder sowie Ausländer, die in der Ukraine leben oder arbeiten, sind aus der Ukraine geflohen, da die derzeitige russische Militärinvasion weiterhin wachsende Opfer unter der Zivilbevölkerung fordert.

Ukraine refugees: Volunteers help at Berlin main station 19.03.2022

DPR LPR Russia Ukraine Military Operation 8144459 18.03.2022 An aerial views shows residential buildings damaged by shelling on Kuprina street in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk People s Republic. The city has been a site of intense fighting in recent weeks. Alexey Kudenko / Sputnik Mariupol Donetsk People s Republic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlexeyxKudenkox

Ukraine: Mariupol school sheltering civilians hit by bomb — live updates 20.03.2022

Mariupol's city council says Russia bombed an art school where 400 civilians were sheltering. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the siege of the port city as a "war crime." Follow DW for the latest.

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 16: Firefighters try to extinguish a fire broke out at the Saltivka construction market, hit by 6 rounds of Russian heavy artillery in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 16, 2022. Andrea Carrubba / Anadolu Agency

War in Ukraine: Talks between Moscow and Kyiv on thin ice 19.03.2022

The war in Ukraine continues to rage while Ukrainian and Russian negotiators talk. Experts say that for now neither side is ready for a breakthrough and fear that the war will last a very long time.

Refugees cross the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at a border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Correspondents' perspectives: Rampant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine 19.03.2022

DW's correspondents have been reporting from Lviv and also from the countries bordering Ukraine, such as Poland. Watch their latest impressions from coverage of the war.

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 16: Smoke rises from a fire broke out at the Saltivka construction market, hit by 6 rounds of Russian heavy artillery in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 16, 2022. Andrea Carrubba / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine: US, EU condemn Russian 'war crimes' — as it happened 17.03.2022

The US and EU strongly criticized attacks by Russia on civilians. Meanwhile, Mariupol authorities are searching for survivors from a bombed out theater. DW has the latest.