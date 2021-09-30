 DW′s Michaela Küfner on Scholz′s New Year speech | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 31.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

DW's Michaela Küfner on Scholz's New Year speech

Watch video 03:51

More in the Media Center

DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

What's next after Germany's election: The kingmakers' moment (E12) 30.09.2021

Sudanese demonstrators carry posters of killed protesters as they protest in the capital Khartoum against the army's October 25 coup, on December 30, 2021. - Demonstrators reached within a few hundred metres (yards) of the presidential palace in Khartoum, headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, before troops, police and paramilitary units launched multiple tear gas canisters into the crowd. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Four protesters in Sudan shot dead by security forces 30.12.2021

Kolkata Schools opened after Corona. After a long gap schools in Kolkata and West Bengal opened in Tuesday with some restrictions. Schools have to maintain strict corona guidelines. Photos taken by: Satyajit Shaw, DW-Kolkata cameraperson. Date: 16.11.2021

India introduces restrictions to prevent mass gatherings 30.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Vaccine-hesitant Germans emigrate 30.12.2021

More from DW News

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 31.12.2021

Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt digitale Bilder von Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

2021: Cultural highlights in the 2nd year of the pandemic 31.12.2021

Auf einem Fernseher in einem Nebenraum des Bundeskanzleramts ist die Aufzeichnung der Neujahrsansprache von Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) für das Jahr 2022 zu sehen. SPERRFRISTEN: Zeitungen: Frei für Freitagszeitungen, 31. Dezember 2021; Agenturen: Frei nach Veröffentlichung unter Angabe der Sperrfrist: 31. Dezember 2021, 00:00 Uhr; Online-Redaktionen: Sperrfrist: 31. Dezember 2021, 00:00 Uhr

Olaf Scholz's New Year's Eve speech: 'A new era is dawning' 31.12.2021

Furniture destroyed by flooding is piled in a street, including an old for sale sign, in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands of forced to flee their homes. (AP Photo/Raphael Muller)

Brazil: Cleaning up after devastating floods 31.12.2021

Read also

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his first keynote speech as a chancellor at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, on December 15, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefs Bundestag for the first time 15.12.2021

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.

07.12.2021+++ (vorne v.l.) Saskia Esken (SPD), Olaf Scholz (SPD), Christian Lindner (FDP), Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), bei der Unterzeichnung des Koalitionsvertrages von SPD, Grünen und FDP zur Bildung einer Bundesregierung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's incoming government signs three-party coalition deal 07.12.2021

The leaders of the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats met in Berlin to officially sign their three-party coalition deal.

Olaf Scholz, Finanzminister und SPD-Kanzlerkandidat, winkt während der Wahlparty im Willy-Brandt-Haus.

Germany votes: Big gains for center-left parties, heavy losses for conservatives — as it happened 27.09.2021

Angela Merkel's conservatives have suffered their worst postwar result. The center-left Social Democrats now lead, preliminary results show. Both parties say they are ready to form the next coalition.

Leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and candidate for Chancellor in the upcoming general elections Armin Laschet (R) bumps elbow with German chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of a CDU/CSU campaign rally for the general elections scheduled for September 26, 2021, at the Berliner Tempodrom in Berlin on August 21, 2021. - German Chancellor Angela Merkel seeks to shore up the chances of her would-be successor Armin Laschet, whose dismal poll ratings a month before elections have triggered fears their party could crash out of government. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Merkel endorses Armin Laschet’s election bid 21.08.2021

Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate for German chancellor, has seen his poll numbers slide. The center-right bloc now hovers just a few points above its rivals.