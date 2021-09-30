DW's Michaela Küfner on Scholz's New Year speech

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.
The leaders of the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats met in Berlin to officially sign their three-party coalition deal.
Angela Merkel's conservatives have suffered their worst postwar result. The center-left Social Democrats now lead, preliminary results show. Both parties say they are ready to form the next coalition.
Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate for German chancellor, has seen his poll numbers slide. The center-right bloc now hovers just a few points above its rivals.
