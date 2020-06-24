DW's 'Meet the Germans' launches on Instagram

DW's hit series "Meet the Germans," hosted by Rachel Stewart, launched Wednesday on Instagram under @dw_meetthegermans. The English-language account will give followers around the world fresh daily content about the quirks and characteristics of Germany and the German people. It features the same combination of sharp observations and clever humor that has made the series a success on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Rachel and the Instagram team will share daily stories, regular photos and live streams depicting life and culture in Germany. Full-length "Meet the Germans" episodes will be posted on IGTV. There will also be plenty of opportunity for followers to join the conversation, too!

In her "Meet the Germans" videos, Rachel has so far tackled topics as diverse as German small talk, digitalization, women's rights and the sauna culture. Fans of the series can now look forward to all sorts of additional content, brand new topics and a lot more interaction at @dw_meetthegermans on Instagram.

Weekly highlights will include #deutschamdonnerstag, which puts a spotlight on the German language, or #verygermanjobs, which introduces you to people working in typical German jobs from bakers to sauna masters or even the count of a German castle.

Not yet familiar with Meet the Germans? Get up to speed at Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.