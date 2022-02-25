 DW′s Max Zander reports on refugees arriving in Poland | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 26.02.2022

DW News

DW's Max Zander reports on refugees arriving in Poland

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Ukraine Invasion

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Ukraine Invasion 25.02.2022

Anti-war protests across Russian cities

Anti-war protests across Russian cities 25.02.2022

15.02.2022, Ukraine, Region Donezk: Ein ukrainischer Soldat rennt während einer Übung im Rahmen der Joint Forces Operation im Oblast Donezk mit seiner Waffe über ein Feld. Während die USA davor warnen, dass Russland jeden Tag in die Ukraine einmarschieren könnte, erwartet man in Moskau keinen Krieg. Politische Experten in Russland und einfache Bürger rechnen nicht damit, dass Präsident Putin einen Angriff auf den ehemaligen sowjetischen Nachbarn starten wird. Foto: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine 23.02.2022

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? 24.02.2022

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 26.02.2022

Members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance 26.02.2022

The United Nations Security Council meet on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Russia vetoes draft UNSC resolution on Ukraine invasion 26.02.2022

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland on February 25, 2022, fleeing the conflict in their country, one day after Russia launched a military attack on its neighbour Ukraine. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland 26.02.2022

Demonstranten am Brandenburger Tor in Berlin Foto vom 2402.2022. Wenige Stunden nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine finden am Donnerstag erste Mahnwachen, Friedensgebete und Demonstrationen bundesweit statt. Siehe epd-Meldung vom 24.02.2022 Nach russischem Ueberfall: Gebete und Demos fuer Frieden in der Ukraine *** Demonstrators at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Photo from 2402 2022 A few hours after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the first vigils, peace prayers and demonstrations are taking place nationwide on Thursday See epd report from 24 02 2022 After Russian attack, prayers and demos for peace in Ukraine Copyright: epd-bild/RolfxZoellner

Russia invades Ukraine — how the world reacted 24.02.2022

Many world leaders, athletes, and stars have condemned Russian agression against its neighbor. Read the latest here.

Aboubacar Kane, 49, climbed to the roof of his house in the Badalabougou neighborhood of Bamako on November 3, 2021, where he proudly poses in military garb holding the Russian flag next to an Ethiopian flag. He is a russophile since his youth, a great admirer of Putin. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY NicolasxRemenex/xLexPictorium LePictorium_0255506

Ukraine crisis: What's at stake for Africa? 25.02.2022

As Russian missiles hit Ukraine, experts are warning that the impact of the conflict is bound to reverberate across the African continent.

TOPSHOT - A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. - Russia's ground forces today crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 5 graphics 25.02.2022

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) observes the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near the rebel-controlled settlement of Yasne (Yasnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia says Donbas separatists ask Putin for military support 23.02.2022

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine's Donbas region have requested military support from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.