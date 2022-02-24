 DW′s Konstantin Eggert: Putin’s war is ″a PR disaster and a military disaster″ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.02.2022

DW News

DW's Konstantin Eggert: Putin’s war is "a PR disaster and a military disaster"

Watch video 03:23

To The Point 24.02.2022 TTP Totale ENG

Ukraine under attack: Is Europe powerless against Putin? 24.02.2022

Leipziger Buchmesse 2014. Autorin Katja Petrowskaja präsentiert ihr Buch Vielleicht Esther im Rahmen der Leipziger Buchmesse 2014 am 14.03.2014. Leipzig Book Fair 2014 Author Katja Petrowskaja presents her Book maybe Esther in Frame the Leipzig Book Fair 2014 at 14 03 2014 100 Must-Reads Katja Petrowskaja Vielleicht Esther

Ukrainian artists react to Russian invasion 25.02.2022

FILE - In this Friday, April 9, 2010 file photo a Russian construction worker smokes in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. Merkel and Putin will meet on Saturday in the German government's guesthouse Meseberg, north of Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The topics will include the civil war in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine, and energy questions. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, file)

Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 pipeline 23.02.2022

Lubmin, 29.04.2021 - Molchstation, Rohrsysteme und Absperrvorrichtungen in der Gasanlandestation von Nord Stream 2. (zu dpa: Nord Stream 2 - Befüllung von zweitem Strang, weiter kein Betrieb)

Germany halts Nord Stream 2: How big of a deal is it? 23.02.2022

From Berlin to Baghdad to Quito and Saint Petersburg, people gathered peacefully to protest.

Hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion 27.02.2022

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies.

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund 27.02.2022

Tens of thousands have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland 27.02.2022

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

In this video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television on Thursday, March 1, 2018, Russia's new Sarmat intercontinental missile is shown at an undisclosed location in Russia. President Vladimir Putin declared Thursday that Russia has developed a range of new nuclear weapons, claiming they can't be intercepted by enemy. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) |

Putin puts nuclear 'deterrence' forces on alert 27.02.2022

President Vladimir Putin said Russian nuclear forces would be placed in a "special mode" of readiness following "aggressive statements" by NATO powers amid the invasion of Ukraine.

26.02.2022 Russia Ukraine Military Operation 8126813 26.02.2022 BM-27 Uragan 9P140 self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems move along a road near the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region, Russia. Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Sputnik Belgorod region Russia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikhailxVoskresenskiyx

Putin eyes next phase as military advance held up by Ukrainian resistance 27.02.2022

Notwithstanding its overwhelming advantages, the Russian military campaign in Ukraine is meeting stiffer-than-expected resistance from Ukrainian forces. What could the next stage look like?

FOKUS_Odessa Videostill aus zdf-Übernahme, Rechte für Fokus Europa-Vorschaubild liegen vor

Ukraine: Refuge from Putin in Odessa 24.02.2022

Fearing an invasion by Putin, more and more internally displaced people are fleeing eastern Ukraine and arriving in the Black Sea resort of Odessa. Almost one in every three is of Russian heritage.

Oksana Lyniv (43), Dirigentin aus der Ukraine. Der erklärte Höhepunkt der Bayreuther Festspiele ist gleichzeitig ein tatsächlich historischer Moment: Zum ersten Mal in 145 Jahren Festspielgeschichte wird eine Frau am Dirigentenpult von Bayreuth stehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukrainian artists: 'Stop Putin now!' 24.02.2022

In an interview with DW, Ukrainian artists such as Oksana Lyniv and Andrei Kurkov call on the West to take more decisive action against Russia.