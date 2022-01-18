DW's Janosch Delcker on Russian cyberattacks

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hacktivists around the world have got involved in the Ukraine war. This is uncharted territory — and there is no telling what will happen next, writes DW's Janosch Delcker.
Germany's top judges were right to decide that users should be able to post under pseudonyms on Facebook. The ruling's legal impact might be limited — but it sends out a strong signal, writes DW's Janosch Delcker.
The threat of cyber campaigns disrupting Germany's vote in September is real. Authorities say they're ready to counter them. But their efforts could be too little too late, writes DW's Janosch Delcker.
Facebook's oversight board did the right thing by keeping former US President Donald Trump blocked from its platform — and the verdict could have ramifications around the world, writes DW’s Janosch Delcker.
