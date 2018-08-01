 DW′s Health News: What′s the right intimate hygiene? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW'S HEALTH NEWS

DW's Health News: What's the right intimate hygiene?

Do you know the right intimate hygiene practices? Did you know that dads can suffer from postnatal depression too? Or that turmeric can treat glaucoma? DW brings you this week's health news, all in one handy guide!

Unterwäsche Wäscheleine Slip (Colourbox/A. Blinov)

The right intimate hygiene

The personal care aisles in drugstores offer a variety of intimate hygiene products, especially for women. They include soaps, wet wipes for on-the-go, gels and many other products - the sort of things that promise cleanliness and hygiene for those particularly sensitive, intimate parts of our bodies.

But a recent study of more than 1,400 women, conducted by researchers in Canada, showed that using intimate hygiene products may increase the risk of vaginal and urinary tract infections.

So what's the best way to tend to your intimate parts? The answer is less is more. When washing intimate areas, you should always use water, irrespective of your biological sex. In women, shower gels and intimidate hygiene products can disturb the natural vaginal flora, which can cause bacterial or fungal infections.

When it comes to cleaning the penis, men should also stick to water and make sure to clean the area around and under the foreskin carefully under running water. People who experience a burning or itching sensation in their intimate areas should seek medical advice.

Symbolbild Vater mit Baby (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Tetra Images)

Not only mothers suffer from postnatal depression. Dads can too.

Postnatal depression – Dads suffer too

Postnatal depression can occur after the birth of a child. Until recently, doctors believed that only mothers could be affected. But now, a US study has shown that dads are nearly as likely to suffer from postnatal depression as new mothers.

More than 800 fathers were asked to answer ten questions that are designed to screen new mothers for postnatal depression. The results showed that 4.4 percent of dads suffered from postnatal depression, which is only slightly less than mothers (5.0 percent).

The researchers emphasize the importance of screening both parents for postnatal depression to prevent negative effects on the development of their children.

Kurkuma (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

It has various health benefits: Turmeric

Turmeric for glaucoma

The yellow spice turmeric has recently been hailed for its various health benefits, from anti-inflammatory properties to improved brain function. Now, researchers in London have discovered that a derivative of turmeric could be used to treat early-stage glaucoma, which are eye conditions that affect more than 60 million people worldwide.

Curcumin, which is extracted from turmeric, can be delivered to the back of the eye using eye drops. Curcumin has been found to treat neurodegeneration in the eye and protect retinal cells from damage. Soon, the curcumin-based eye drops will be tested on humans.

Researchers are also looking into the use of curcumin to treat Alzheimer's disease. "As we live longer, diseases such as glaucoma and Alzheimer's are steadily increasing," said the study's lead author, professor Francesca Cordeiro. "We believe our findings could make a major contribution to helping the lives of people affected by these devastating diseases."

  • Global Ideas Pistazienfrüchte am Baum (Imago)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Red and yellow shells

    You have probably eaten the seeds that grow inside these red and yellow shells from time to time. Usually, they are served roasted and salty. Can you guess what they are?

  • Global Ideas- Pistazien (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Tasty!

    Indeed, they are pistachios.

  • Global Ideas- Vanillenpflanze (Bouba )

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Handiwork

    The green plant in this picture probably reminds us of something very different than what it actually is. We thought about cucumbers or zucchinis at first. But what you see here is…

  • Global Ideas- Vanillemark (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Black gold

    Vanilla! The orchids produce the second-most expensive spice after saffron. That's because growing the seed pods is labor-intensive. Just think of hand pollination and the fact that each seed pod ripens at a different time.

  • Global Ideas- Cashew-Apfel (picture-alliance/CPA Media Co. Ltd/D. Henley)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    An apple a day ...

    This yellow fruit is just the fleshy part of what we are looking for. It can be used too - for alcohol or to blend juice. However, we are interested in the seed that can be found encased in a shell. Do you see it?

  • Global Ideas- gerostete Cashewnüsse (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Very flexible

    Most of you should not have a problem identifying this nutty fruit. It's a cashew. Well done.

  • Global Ideas- Kakaopflanze (picture-alliance/Prisma/C. Heeb)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Bitter first, sweet later

    You might have also seen this fruit before. We'd like you to identify what's inside it.

  • Global Ideas- Schokolade - Nikoläuse (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/M. Debets)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Ho-ho-ho

    Well, Merry Christmas! - if you are celebrating it, that is. But even if you aren't, chocolate is probably one of your favorite treats, right? And it comes from the fruit seen in the previous picture.

  • Global Ideas- Zimtpflanze (Imago/imagebroker)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    All about the tree

    The leaves you see here belong to an evergreen tree. They are used to produce a spicy oil. But what we are looking for is something made from the tree itself. Actually from the bark. Any ideas?

  • Global Ideas- Zimtstangen (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Pfeiffer)

    Mother nature wants you to know that...

    Don't bark

    You recognize these brown rolls, don't you? It's cinnamon and it's really part of the tree's bark. When harvested, only 0.5 mm of the inner bark are used, which leaves cinnamon strips that are meters long and curl into rolls when dried.

    Author: Klaus Esterluss


DW recommends

Over the moon and down in the dumps

Do you know what symptoms a patient with bipolar disorder would exhibit? Do you know what borderline syndrome is? On World Mental Health Day, we outline some of the diseases and conditions that affect the mind. (10.10.2016)  

The sweet taste of a Brazilian super berry

There is growing global demand for acaí, an Amazonian berry with super powers so great that if grown sustainably, it can protect the rainforest while simultaneously being an economic boon. (21.11.2017)  

Nature's gift? The many uses of algae  

Seaweed is a global phenomenon and is often seen as either a plague or a blessing. Over the past 99 episodes, eco@africa has looked into the many uses of this marine plant — everything from superfood to clothing. (19.02.2018)  

Mother nature wants you to know that...

Part of our modern life is that we know very little about the plastic-wrapped goods in our shopping carts. We at DW want to change that at least a little by showing you what you're buying - the way nature invented it. (06.12.2017)  

Baobab: Africa's superfood

It's packed with nutrients, antioxidants and vitamin C. Africans have been using the fruit of the baobab tree in food, drinks and medicine for centuries. Now its unique qualities mean demand is growing around the world. (14.07.2017)  

WWW links

Prevalence of Depression Among Fathers at the Pediatric Well-Child Care Visit

Vaginal health and hygiene practices and product use in Canada: a national cross-sectional survey

Turmeric eye drops could treat glaucoma

Topical Curcumin Nanocarriers are Neuroprotective in Eye Disease

Audios and videos on the topic

Where is hygiene particularly important?  

In Good Shape - Hygiene  