DW's Fanny Facsar on people fleeing Kyiv

Since the first tanks crossed into Ukraine, attacks from Russia have intensified and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing. Five graphics explain the history and current conflict.
Russia’s capture of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant raises concerns of nuclear safety. Here’s a look into the state of the facility and its reactors.
Distant explosions, long queues and the fear that any moment Russian troops might arrive. Yet most of Kyiv remained calm as DW reporters toured the city.
Despite claims of a Russian pullback, the US president said Moscow has moved "more troops" toward the Ukrainian border. In response, Moscow denied plans of an invasion.
