DW's Fabian Kretschmer in Beijing

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Chen Quanguo, who oversaw the alleged repression of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, is stepping down, according to the Chinese media.
Japan has said it won't dispatch a government delegation to the event in February, but refused to call it a boycott. China is Tokyo's largest trading partner.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has praised Hong Kong's "patriots only" election as a success. All candidates were approved by a pro-Beijing committee, and only 20 seats on the legislative council were directly elected.
Lithuanian diplomats in China returned to Vilnius for consultations, according to the Foreign Ministry. Vilnius called back its diplomats in response to Beijing's efforts to downgrade its embassy.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version