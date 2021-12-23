 DW′s Fabian Kretschmer in Beijing | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 29.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

DW's Fabian Kretschmer in Beijing

Watch video 02:59

More in the Media Center

Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck - Germany's Olympic hope in ice dancing 23.12.2021

Authorities remove Tiananmen statue in Hong Kong 23.12.2021

Washington, Joe Biden spricht bei Summit for Democracy December 9, 2021, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy, in the South Court Auditorium, at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, December 9 2021 Washington USA - ZUMAs152 20211209_zaa_s152_008 Copyright: xTasosxKatopodisx-xPoolxviaxCNPx

Summit for Democracy: US President Biden snubs Beijing 09.12.2021

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - DECEMBER 06: A cleaner and some passengers are seen inside the carriage of a train connecting Beijing to Taizicheng, Chongli, Zhangjiakou, decorated with winter sports and Olympics ornaments, on December 06, 2021 in China. The two places will be the main spots of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)

China hopes for post-Olympic skiing boom 07.12.2021

More from DW News

Between histories: Russia remembers the Soviet era 30 years on 29.12.2021

ARCHIV - 30.11.2021, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rostock: Ärzte und Pflegekräfte betreuen einen Patienten bei einer Lungenspiegelung in einem der Behandlungszimmer auf der Intensivstation in der Universitätsmedizin Rostock. Die vierte Corona-Welle scheint zumindest etwas abzuklingen. Doch Omikron könnte die Entwicklung schon bald wieder umkehren. (zu dpa: Corona-Lage entspannt sich offenbar etwas - aber Omikron lauert schon) Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 29.12.2021

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo)

Escape from Kabul Airport 28.12.2021

Russia: Victims of Soviet-era repression fight for justice Rechte: Juri Rescheto/DW Sendedatum: 28.12.2021 (English News) Bildbeschreibung: Russia's Supreme Court weighs shutting down the prominent human rights organization Memorial that documents Soviet-era repression. DW correspondent Juri Rescheto spoke to a woman whose family experienced persecution by the Stalin regime.

Russia: Victims of Soviet-era repression fight for justice 28.12.2021

Read also

Xinjiang Party Secretary Chen Quanguo speaks during a meeting of the Xinjiang delegation at the ongoing National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 12, 2019. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

China: Beijing replaces Communist Party head in Xinjiang 26.12.2021

Chen Quanguo, who oversaw the alleged repression of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, is stepping down, according to the Chinese media.

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - DECEMBER 21: Journalists and officials walk up stairs at the National Cross Country Ski Center, that will host events during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, during a media tour on December 21, 2021 in Chongli, Zhangjiakou, in Hebei province, northern China. The area will host a number of events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics which are set to open on February 4th, 2022.(Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Beijing Olympics: Japan will not send officials to Winter Games 24.12.2021

Japan has said it won't dispatch a government delegation to the event in February, but refused to call it a boycott. China is Tokyo's largest trading partner.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (L) speaks at a press conference after holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Dec. 22, 2021. (Kyodo)

China endorses Hong Kong's 'patriots only' election 22.12.2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping has praised Hong Kong's "patriots only" election as a success. All candidates were approved by a pro-Beijing committee, and only 20 seats on the legislative council were directly elected.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis speaks to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the media, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the State Department in Washington, ahead of their meeting. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Lithuania's diplomats leave Beijing 15.12.2021

Lithuanian diplomats in China returned to Vilnius for consultations, according to the Foreign Ministry. Vilnius called back its diplomats in response to Beijing's efforts to downgrade its embassy.