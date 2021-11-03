 DW′s Emily Sherwin reports from Moscow | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.12.2021

DW News

DW's Emily Sherwin reports from Moscow

Watch video 04:54

Usbekistan Termez | Afghan refugee family in the Uzbek capital Tashkent

Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan face uncertain future 03.11.2021

Boris Vishnevsky (links), der Kandidat für die St. Petersburger gesetzgebende Versammlung

Russia: Voting underway in parliamentary elections 18.09.2021

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny calls off hunger strike 23.04.2021

Kremlin threatened by Russia's 'systemic opposition'? 06.04.2021

From left, candidate Helge Braun, new elected party chairman Friedrich Merz and candidate Norbert Roettgen, attend a press conference of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 to announce the results of a ballot on who will become its new leader. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Top stories in 90 seconds 17.12.2021

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 26: The logos of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are seen at the venue of Yanqing Ice Festival on February 26, 2021 in Beijing, China. The Festival comes at the final day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Winter sports gain in popularity in Chinese schools 17.12.2021

Chilean presidential candidates, from left, Gabriel Boric from the Apruebo Dignidad coalition party, Jose Antonio Kast from the Partido Republicano, Yasna Provoste from the Unidad Constituyente party, Sebastián Sichel of the center-right government coalition, Eduardo Artes of the Partido Comunista-Acción Proletaria y Unión Patriótica, and Marco Henriquez-Ominami from the left-wing Progressive Party, pose for a photo prior to the presidential debate in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, Pool)

Chile to hold presidential runoff election 17.12.2021

Lithuania seeks EU backing in China row 17.12.2021

A recycling class with school children in Russia. Schlagwörter: Russia, global ideas, recycling.

Raising recycling awareness among Russia's next generation  06.10.2021

Millions of tons of household rubbish are produced every year. Can a new project find practical solutions to the garbage problem?

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2021: A man views a screen displaying preliminary voting results at the Information center of the Russian Central Election Commission following the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia held legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters went to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters went to the polls to elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies voted to elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia held regional parliamentary elections. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election 21.09.2021

The pro-Putin United Russia party won the country's parliamentary elections following a clampdown against Kremlin critics. Opposition figures have claimed election fraud.

6541187 11.05.2021 Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. According to preliminary data, six schoolchildren and a teacher were killed. The suspected attacker, a 17-year-old male, was detained earlier in the day. Maksim Bogodvid / Sputnik

Russia: Police arrest teen after deadly school shooting 11.05.2021

Emergency services say an explosion occurred during a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan. At least nine people are reported to have died.

Policemen detain Navalny supporter at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Russia: Protests erupt over Navalny prison sentencing 02.02.2021

Supporters of Alexei Navalny rallied in Moscow and St. Petersburg after a court sentenced the Kremlin critic to prison. A massive police presence has been deployed to deal with the protesters.