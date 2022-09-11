DW's Emily Gordine in Edinburgh

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The Queen's coffin has arrived in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest until Tuesday. Meanwhile, Prince William said he was honored to be the new Prince of Wales. Follow DW for the latest.
Charles will lead the royal family in procession as the queen's casket is taken to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Meanwhile, mourners were warned they may face lengthy waits to say farewell. DW has the latest.
Scientists in Oxford, UK, say trials for a new malaria vaccine show it could have a "major impact." They hope to start producing doses by 2023.
Our current vaccines don't protect well against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. But scientists say they have produced an antibody in a mouse model that could lead to new vaccines that fight all variants.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version