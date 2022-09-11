 DW′s Emily Gordine in Edinburgh | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

DW's Emily Gordine in Edinburgh

More in the Media Center

A balloon with a picture of Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at the Green Park memorial, near Buckingham Palace, in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A long, touching farewell — from Balmoral to Buckingham 11.09.2022

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 25.08.2022 25.08.2022

Get ready for the Fringe

Get ready for the Fringe 05.08.2022

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 11.08.2022 11.08.2022

More from DW News

People write messages and place flower on the memorial wall as they mark the second anniversary of the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, at Maelbeek metro station on March 22, 2018. On March 22, 2016, thirty-two people were killed and 324 were injured following a triple bomb attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, which hit Brussels' airport and the Maelbeek - Maalbeek metro station. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Olivier HOSLET / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read OLIVIER HOSLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Brussel terrorist attack trial: Victims recall the horror 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Ukraine war: Russia retaliates with power outages in the east 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.09.2022

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of the Scottish capital to welcome the motorcade.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11.09.2022

Read also

Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh — updates

Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh — updates 11.09.2022

The Queen's coffin has arrived in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest until Tuesday. Meanwhile, Prince William said he was honored to be the new Prince of Wales. Follow DW for the latest.

CAPTION CORRECTS BYLINE Princess Anne curtsies the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles to join somber procession of queen's casket 12.09.2022

Charles will lead the royal family in procession as the queen's casket is taken to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Meanwhile, mourners were warned they may face lengthy waits to say farewell. DW has the latest.

Standbild aus einem TV-Bericht ins CMS stellen? Verwendung nur als Cover-Bild für das Video Diagnosing child malaria, aus dem das Standbild entnommen wurde. Titel: Diagnosing child malaria Ort: Burundi Sendedatum: 19.08.2022 Rechte: AFP Bildbeschreibung: A baby in Burundi.

Oxford malaria vaccine: Promising results in trials 09.09.2022

Scientists in Oxford, UK, say trials for a new malaria vaccine show it could have a "major impact." They hope to start producing doses by 2023.

Corona Virus Welle Konzept für die coronavirus verbreitung der delta oder omikron virus variante Mutation Covid-19 Anstieg der Infektionszahlen Ausbreitung der Krankheit Symbolbild

Scientists identify a single antibody that may fight all COVID strains 08.09.2022

Our current vaccines don't protect well against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. But scientists say they have produced an antibody in a mouse model that could lead to new vaccines that fight all variants.