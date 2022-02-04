DW's Editor-in-Chief on closure of Moscow bureau

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Politicians and organizations in Germany have defended Deutsche Welle after Russian authorities moved to close its Moscow bureau.
Russia has withdrawn the press credentials of all Deutsche Welle staff and is shutting the organization's studio in Moscow. Calling the move a "total overreaction," DW said it would take legal steps against the decision.
Russia's move to close Deutsche Welle's bureau in Moscow came as a "huge shock" to the staff. The team stopped their work early on Friday after having their credentials revoked.
The German-language version of the Russian state broadcaster can no longer be transmitted in Germany. The timing of the ban comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the West.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version