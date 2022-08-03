 DW′s Clifford Coonan on Pelosi′s Taiwan trip | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 03.08.2022

DW News

DW's Clifford Coonan on Pelosi's Taiwan trip

DW Business

DW Business 03.08.2022

26.04.2022, China, Taiwanstraße, The U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Tuesday, April 26, 2022. China protested Wednesday against the sailing of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait the previous day, accusing the American side of hyping the maneuver.(U.S. Pacific Command via AP)

US -Taiwan relations explained 01.08.2022

DW Correspondent Zachary Lee reports from Taipei about Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan

DW Correspondent Zachary Lee reports from Taipei about Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan 02.08.2022

A man stands in front of a glass cabinet displaying the Global Times newspaper that features a front page article about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour in Beijing, China, August 1, 2022. The front page headline reads: Pelosi visits Asia in the smell of gunpowder. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Taiwan: China's military response to Pelosi's visit 03.08.2022

People hug during a Value Them Both watch party after a question involving a constitutional amendment removing abortion protections from the Kansas constitution failed Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Roe v. Wade: Kansas votes to keep abortion access 03.08.2022

Japanese researchers have developed a robotic snake that they hope will soon assist in rescue missions.

Robosnake may soon come to the rescue in disaster areas 03.08.2022

Village Headman, Josevata Nagausaukula, sits on boulders to be used to build a sea wall to protect Namatakula village from rising sea levels, in Namatakula, Coral Coast, Fiji July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Climate change – Fiji is running out of time 03.08.2022

Temperaturregler an einem Heizkoerper. Berlin, 04.10.2013. Copyright: Thomas Trutschel/ picture alliance/photothek

Energy crisis: Germany prepares for worst case scenario 03.08.2022

28.7.2022*** Soldiers exit from AAV7 amphibious assault vehicle run to position during an Amphibious landing drill as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

In graphics: The Taiwan-China conflict 02.08.2022

Tensions between China and Taiwan have recently risen again, due in part to Nancy Pelosi's visit. These graphics illustrate the current military situation.

Shenyang J-16, China, People's Liberation Army Copyright: Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. Date: 2021 Place: Asia

Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan's air defense zone 03.08.2022

With senior US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi ending her visit to Taiwan, the island's officials reported 27 Chinese military jets in its air defense zone. China is due to hold live-fire naval drills in the area this week.

Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan on edge following Pelosi's visit 03.08.2022

After Nancy Pelosi's visit, China is preparing its largest military show of force in decades surrounding the island. Some Taiwanese are worried; others say Beijing's tactics have not changed.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Nancy Pelosi expresses 'unwavering' support for Taiwan 03.08.2022

The US House speaker praised President Tsai Ing-wen for her "leadership" in "one of the freest societies in the world." Pelosi's visit has attracted the wrath of Beijing, which warned of "serious consequences."