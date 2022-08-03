DW's Clifford Coonan on Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Tensions between China and Taiwan have recently risen again, due in part to Nancy Pelosi's visit. These graphics illustrate the current military situation.
With senior US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi ending her visit to Taiwan, the island's officials reported 27 Chinese military jets in its air defense zone. China is due to hold live-fire naval drills in the area this week.
After Nancy Pelosi's visit, China is preparing its largest military show of force in decades surrounding the island. Some Taiwanese are worried; others say Beijing's tactics have not changed.
The US House speaker praised President Tsai Ing-wen for her "leadership" in "one of the freest societies in the world." Pelosi's visit has attracted the wrath of Beijing, which warned of "serious consequences."
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version