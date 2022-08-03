 DW′s Clifford Coonan on China′s reaction to Pelosi′s Taiwan trip | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 03.08.2022

DW News

DW's Clifford Coonan on China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan trip

DW Business

DW Business 03.08.2022

26.04.2022, China, Taiwanstraße, The U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Tuesday, April 26, 2022. China protested Wednesday against the sailing of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait the previous day, accusing the American side of hyping the maneuver.(U.S. Pacific Command via AP)

US -Taiwan relations explained 01.08.2022

DW Correspondent Zachary Lee reports from Taipei about Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan

DW Correspondent Zachary Lee reports from Taipei about Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan 02.08.2022

The Day with Phil Gayle: Pelosi’s ‘Provocation’

The Day with Phil Gayle: Pelosi’s ‘Provocation’ 02.08.2022

A man stands in front of a glass cabinet displaying the Global Times newspaper that features a front page article about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour in Beijing, China, August 1, 2022. The front page headline reads: Pelosi visits Asia in the smell of gunpowder. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Taiwan: China's military response to Pelosi's visit 03.08.2022

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

'One China' policy unchanged by Pelosi's Taiwan trip: John Kirby 03.08.2022

HANDOUT - 02.08.2022, Taiwan, Taipeh: Dieses vom taiwanesischen Außenministerium veröffentlichte Handout zeigt Nancy Pelosi, Sprecherin des US-Repräsentantenhauses, nach ihrer Ankunft am Flughafen von Taipeh. Allen Drohungen aus China zum Trotz ist die US-Spitzenpolitikerin Pelosi zu einem Besuch in Taiwan eingetroffen. Foto: Uncredited/Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei amid China controversy 03.08.2022

Kiev region. Vyshgorodsky district. Military operations of the Russian Federation on demilitarization of Ukraine. The Russian troops control the Chernobyl NPP.

Ukrainians prepare for another potential nuclear disaster near Chernobyl 03.08.2022

Read also

28.7.2022*** Soldiers exit from AAV7 amphibious assault vehicle run to position during an Amphibious landing drill as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

In graphics: The Taiwan-China conflict 02.08.2022

Tensions between China and Taiwan have recently risen again, due in part to Nancy Pelosi's visit. These graphics illustrate the current military situation.

26.6.2022, Taiwanese Naval military vessels are seen during the annual Han Kuang military exercises, off Suao, the eastern coast near the city of Yilan, Taiwan, on July 26, 2022. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen observed the drill amid Chinese invasion fears. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Taiwan on edge following Pelosi's visit 03.08.2022

After Nancy Pelosi's visit, China is preparing its largest military show of force in decades surrounding the island. Some Taiwanese are worried; others say Beijing's tactics have not changed.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Nancy Pelosi expresses 'unwavering' support for Taiwan 03.08.2022

The US House speaker praised President Tsai Ing-wen for her "leadership" in "one of the freest societies in the world." Pelosi's visit has attracted the wrath of Beijing, which warned of "serious consequences."

In this photo provided by Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. (Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP)

Pelosi arrives in Singapore as US warns China not to escalate tensions 01.08.2022

The US House Speaker has a "right to visit Taiwan," the White House said, as Pelosi began her tour of Asia. Tensions over a potential unannounced visit to Taipei have grown in recent days.