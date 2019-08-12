 DW′s Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.08.2019

Sports

DW's Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20

Can anyone stop Bayern Munich winning an eighth straight title? Who'll be the signing of the season? Which youngster will break through? And who'll be playing second-tier football next season? Here's what we think.

Deutscher Super Cup - Borussia Dortmund - Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

Here we go again. After a long overdue title race last season, 2018-19 ended with the most familiar of champions, Bayern Munich claiming their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title and 29th German championship overall. 

Hannover and Stuttgart, two clubs with huge tradition and fanbase, went down with Nuremberg while Cologne, Paderborn and, in a huge shock, Union Berlin are in the top flight.

Bayern again go in as favourites despite doubts over squad depth. But Borussia Dortmund have spent big and early and Julian Nagelsmann could have a say with RB Leipzig. Further down, David Wagner will try to tame the Schalke rollercoaster, the Peter Bosz attacking experiment at Bayer Leverkusen continues and there are also new coaches at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Cologne. Plus, there's the customary sprinkling of wonderkids.

So, how's it all going to end up? Some of DW's Bundesliga writers put their necks on the line.

Matt Pearson

Champions: Bayern Munich
Champions League qualifiers: Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League qualifiers: Schalke, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn
First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Julian Brandt
Young player (under-21) of the season: Kai Havertz
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

James Thorogood

Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Gladbach, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Paderborn, Düsseldorf
First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Breel Embolo
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

Mark Meadows 

Champions: Borussia Dortmund 
Champions League: Bayern, Leverkusen, RB Leipzig 
Europa League: Gladbach, Schalke 
Relegated: Union, Paderborn
First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder
Coach of the season: Peter Bosz
Player of the season: Thorgan Hazard
Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

Janek Speight 

Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern, Leipzig, Leverkusen
Europa League: Schalke, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Martin Schmidt
Coach of the season: David Wagner
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top goalscorer: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Mats Hummels

Ed McCambridge

Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt, Gladbach
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder
Coach of the season: Urs Fischer
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top goalscorer: Paco Alcacer
Signing of the season: Mats Hummels

Felix Tamsut

Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Gladbach, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig
Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Augsburg, Paderborn
First coach to go: Martin Schmidt
Coach of the season: Urs Fischer
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Signing of the season: Julian Brandt
Young player of the season: Ahmed Kutucu 
Top scorer: Paco Alcacer

Michael Da Silva 

Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Wolfsburg, Gladbach
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Niko Kovac
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Nico Schulz
Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Top scorer: Paco Alcacer

Davis VanOpdorp

Champions: RB Leipzig
Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Werder Bremen, Gladbach
Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn
First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Thiago
Signing of the season: Thorgan Hazard
Young player of the season: Josh Sargent
Top scorer: Yussuf Poulsen

Jonathan Harding

Champions: Bayern Munich
Champions League: Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach
Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Achim Beierlorzer
Coach of the season: Christian Streich
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Signing of the season: Neven Subotic
Young player of the season: Ademola Lookman
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

Matt Ford

Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, 
Europa League: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen, Schalke
Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn, Düsseldorf
First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel 
Coach of the season: Lucien Favre
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Dodi Lukebakio 
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz 
Top scorer: Timo Werner

Hecko Flores

Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Schalke, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Cologne, Paderborn
First coach to go: Achim Beierlorzer
Coach of the season: Lucien Favre
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Signing of the season: Julian Brandt
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz 
Top scorer: Paco Alcacer

DW's Bundesliga season awards

As the curtain falls on a thrilling Bundesliga season, it's time to reflect on who were the best teams and players. The DW Sports team give their thoughts on the standout performers in Germany's top flight this season. (20.05.2019)  

Bundesliga: Marco Reus and Borussia Dortmund set sights on Bayern Munich

Marco Reus is dreaming of the Bundesliga title. And with Borussia Dortmund investing heavily and wisely, and Bayern Munich in transition on and off the pitch, the BVB captain may never have a better chance. (30.07.2019)  

Bayern Munich secure seventh straight Bundesliga title on final day

For the first time in nine years the Bundesliga title race came down to the final day. Bayern Munich thumped Frankfurt, leaving Borussia Dortmund's win in Gladbach irrelevant and confirming yet another title. (18.05.2019)  

Bundesliga: Could RB Leipzig pose a threat to Bayern Munich's title?

After two top three finishes in three years, RB Leipzig go in to the new season with one of Europe's hottest coaching talents in charge. Can Julian Nagelsmann and some exciting new signings challenge for the title? (25.07.2019)  

Bayer Leverkusen's Peter Bosz explains his attacking football philosophy

Last season, Peter Bosz led Bayer Leverkusen to a fourth-placed Bundesliga finish after taking over the club in January. He spoke to DW about his attacking philosophy and his conversations with the late Johan Cruyff. (05.08.2019)  

Fußball Bundesliga Niko Kovac, Trainer FC Bayern München

Bayern Munich: Thin squad, under-fire coach, public squabbles — still favorites 12.08.2019

They won the double and broke their transfer record but Bayern Munich's off-season has been marked by public bickering and doubts about squad depth. After a Supercup loss, how ready are they to go for eight in a row?

Fußball Spieler Ivan Perisic

Bayern Munich signing Ivan Perisic: Second choice but smart move? 13.08.2019

After their long pursuit of Leroy Sane was ended by injury, Bayern Munich have moved for Ivan Perisic. The Croatian returns to the Bundesliga having scored in a World Cup final but, at 30, is he the right man for Bayern?

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  