DW's Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20

Can anyone stop Bayern Munich winning an eighth straight title? Who'll be the signing of the season? Which youngster will break through? And who'll be playing second-tier football next season? Here's what we think.
Here we go again. After a long overdue title race last season, 2018-19 ended with the most familiar of champions, Bayern Munich claiming their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title and 29th German championship overall.
Hannover and Stuttgart, two clubs with huge tradition and fanbase, went down with Nuremberg while Cologne, Paderborn and, in a huge shock, Union Berlin are in the top flight.
Bayern again go in as favourites despite doubts over squad depth. But Borussia Dortmund have spent big and early and Julian Nagelsmann could have a say with RB Leipzig. Further down, David Wagner will try to tame the Schalke rollercoaster, the Peter Bosz attacking experiment at Bayer Leverkusen continues and there are also new coaches at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Cologne. Plus, there's the customary sprinkling of wonderkids.
So, how's it all going to end up? Some of DW's Bundesliga writers put their necks on the line.
Matt Pearson
Champions: Bayern Munich
Champions League qualifiers: Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League qualifiers: Schalke, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn
First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Julian Brandt
Young player (under-21) of the season: Kai Havertz
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski
James Thorogood
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Gladbach, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Paderborn, Düsseldorf
First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Breel Embolo
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski
Mark Meadows
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern, Leverkusen, RB Leipzig
Europa League: Gladbach, Schalke
Relegated: Union, Paderborn
First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder
Coach of the season: Peter Bosz
Player of the season: Thorgan Hazard
Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski
Janek Speight
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern, Leipzig, Leverkusen
Europa League: Schalke, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Martin Schmidt
Coach of the season: David Wagner
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top goalscorer: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Mats Hummels
Ed McCambridge
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt, Gladbach
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder
Coach of the season: Urs Fischer
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top goalscorer: Paco Alcacer
Signing of the season: Mats Hummels
Felix Tamsut
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Gladbach, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig
Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Augsburg, Paderborn
First coach to go: Martin Schmidt
Coach of the season: Urs Fischer
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Signing of the season: Julian Brandt
Young player of the season: Ahmed Kutucu
Top scorer: Paco Alcacer
Michael Da Silva
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Wolfsburg, Gladbach
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Niko Kovac
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Nico Schulz
Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Top scorer: Paco Alcacer
Davis VanOpdorp
Champions: RB Leipzig
Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Werder Bremen, Gladbach
Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn
First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel
Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann
Player of the season: Thiago
Signing of the season: Thorgan Hazard
Young player of the season: Josh Sargent
Top scorer: Yussuf Poulsen
Jonathan Harding
Champions: Bayern Munich
Champions League: Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach
Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg
First coach to go: Achim Beierlorzer
Coach of the season: Christian Streich
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Signing of the season: Neven Subotic
Young player of the season: Ademola Lookman
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski
Matt Ford
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen,
Europa League: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen, Schalke
Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn, Düsseldorf
First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel
Coach of the season: Lucien Favre
Player of the season: Marco Reus
Signing of the season: Dodi Lukebakio
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top scorer: Timo Werner
Hecko Flores
Champions: Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League: Schalke, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen
Relegated: Cologne, Paderborn
First coach to go: Achim Beierlorzer
Coach of the season: Lucien Favre
Player of the season: Jadon Sancho
Signing of the season: Julian Brandt
Young player of the season: Kai Havertz
Top scorer: Paco Alcacer
