DW's Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20

Here we go again. After a long overdue title race last season, 2018-19 ended with the most familiar of champions, Bayern Munich claiming their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title and 29th German championship overall.

Hannover and Stuttgart, two clubs with huge tradition and fanbase, went down with Nuremberg while Cologne, Paderborn and, in a huge shock, Union Berlin are in the top flight.

Bayern again go in as favourites despite doubts over squad depth. But Borussia Dortmund have spent big and early and Julian Nagelsmann could have a say with RB Leipzig. Further down, David Wagner will try to tame the Schalke rollercoaster, the Peter Bosz attacking experiment at Bayer Leverkusen continues and there are also new coaches at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Cologne. Plus, there's the customary sprinkling of wonderkids.

So, how's it all going to end up? Some of DW's Bundesliga writers put their necks on the line.

Matt Pearson

Champions: Bayern Munich

Champions League qualifiers: Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League qualifiers: Schalke, Werder Bremen

Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn

First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder

Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann

Player of the season: Marco Reus

Signing of the season: Julian Brandt

Young player (under-21) of the season: Kai Havertz

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

James Thorogood

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Gladbach, Werder Bremen

Relegated: Paderborn, Düsseldorf

First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel

Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann

Player of the season: Marco Reus

Signing of the season: Breel Embolo

Young player of the season: Kai Havertz

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

Mark Meadows

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: Bayern, Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

Europa League: Gladbach, Schalke

Relegated: Union, Paderborn

First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder

Coach of the season: Peter Bosz

Player of the season: Thorgan Hazard

Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

Janek Speight

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: Bayern, Leipzig, Leverkusen

Europa League: Schalke, Werder Bremen

Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg

First coach to go: Martin Schmidt

Coach of the season: David Wagner

Player of the season: Marco Reus

Young player of the season: Kai Havertz

Top goalscorer: Marco Reus

Signing of the season: Mats Hummels

Ed McCambridge

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt, Gladbach

Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg

First coach to go: Alfred Schreuder

Coach of the season: Urs Fischer

Player of the season: Jadon Sancho

Young player of the season: Kai Havertz

Top goalscorer: Paco Alcacer

Signing of the season: Mats Hummels

Felix Tamsut

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: Gladbach, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen

Relegated: Augsburg, Paderborn

First coach to go: Martin Schmidt

Coach of the season: Urs Fischer

Player of the season: Jadon Sancho

Signing of the season: Julian Brandt

Young player of the season: Ahmed Kutucu

Top scorer: Paco Alcacer

Michael Da Silva

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Wolfsburg, Gladbach

Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg

First coach to go: Niko Kovac

Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann

Player of the season: Marco Reus

Signing of the season: Nico Schulz

Young player of the season: Jadon Sancho

Top scorer: Paco Alcacer

Davis VanOpdorp

Champions: RB Leipzig

Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Werder Bremen, Gladbach

Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn

First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel

Coach of the season: Julian Nagelsmann

Player of the season: Thiago

Signing of the season: Thorgan Hazard

Young player of the season: Josh Sargent

Top scorer: Yussuf Poulsen

Jonathan Harding

Champions: Bayern Munich

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen, Werder Bremen

Relegated: Paderborn, Augsburg

First coach to go: Achim Beierlorzer

Coach of the season: Christian Streich

Player of the season: Jadon Sancho

Signing of the season: Neven Subotic

Young player of the season: Ademola Lookman

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski

Matt Ford

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen,

Europa League: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen, Schalke

Relegated: Union Berlin, Paderborn, Düsseldorf

First coach to go: Friedhelm Funkel

Coach of the season: Lucien Favre

Player of the season: Marco Reus

Signing of the season: Dodi Lukebakio

Young player of the season: Kai Havertz

Top scorer: Timo Werner

Hecko Flores

Champions: Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: Schalke, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen

Relegated: Cologne, Paderborn

First coach to go: Achim Beierlorzer

Coach of the season: Lucien Favre

Player of the season: Jadon Sancho

Signing of the season: Julian Brandt

Young player of the season: Kai Havertz

Top scorer: Paco Alcacer