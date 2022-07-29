 DW′s Birgitta Schülke reports from Kyiv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 31.07.2022

DW News

DW's Birgitta Schülke reports from Kyiv

Watch video 02:30

Security personnel stand in front of a grain storage terminal at the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ukraine ready to re-start grain exports 29.07.2022

USA, Anhˆrung von Zalmay Khalilzad, Sonderberater des US-Auﬂenministeriums f¸r Afghanistan May 20, 2021, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Zalmay Khalilzad, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Department of State, appears before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security hearing oeExamining Next Steps for U.S. Engagement in Afghanistan in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Credit: Rod Lamkey / CNP Washington USA - ZUMAs152 20210520_zaa_s152_122 Copyright: xRodxLamkeyx-xCnpx

Why is the Afghan conflict not receiving international attention? 29.07.2022

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - JULY 27: Residents clean up the damage caused by the shelling of a civilian building in Bakhmut, Ukraine, 27 July 2022. Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine steps up efforts to retake Kherson 28.07.2022

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 27: A view of the darkened Berlin Cathedral (Berliner Dom) with its facade illumination turned off on July 27, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin's Senate Department for the Environment, has ordered to switch off the illumination of buildings and landmarks across the city in order to save energy. Germany is expected to face an energy crisis in upcoming months as the supply of Russian gas is being reduced. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

German landmarks switch off lights to conserve energy 30.07.2022

A woman casts her vote in the popular neighbourhood of Ngor in Dakar on July 31, 2022, as voting starts in Senegals legislative elections. - Senegalese voters head to the polls Sunday for parliamentary elections the opposition hopes will force a coalition with President Macky Sall and curb any ambitions he may hold for a third term. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 31.07.2022

Russia announced its intentions to become an international maritime power.

Russian Navy Day: Putin announces new naval doctrine 31.07.2022

Flamingos are seen at the Ebro Delta Nature Reserve, close to Poble Nou del Delta, Spain, October 14, 2021. With rising seas threatening to engulf low-lying shores, the Spanish government aims to buy 832 hectares of private land in the Ebro Delta in what would be Europe's largest climate-related land buyouts to date. REUTERS/Nacho Doce SEARCH DOCE EBRO FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Observing Spain's flamingo colony 31.07.2022

Tonya Smith, whose trailer was washed away by flooding, reaches for food from her mother Ollie Jean Johnson to give to Smith's father, Paul Johnson, as the trio used a rope to hang on over a swollen Grapevine Creek in Perry County, Kentucky, U.S. July 28, 2022. Matt Stone/USA Today Network via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Kentucky: Search for survivors in deadly floods 31.07.2022

FILE - A baby stroller lies by a road after a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine: When war goes viral 31.07.2022

Platforms such as Instagram, Telegram and Youtube play a key role in documenting Russia's invasion and rallying international support for besieged Ukraine. But they are also used to obscure facts and spread fake news.

TOPSHOT - A man stands in the middle of the rubble of a school hit by rockets a few days ago outside of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region on July 25, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy orders Donetsk evacuations 30.07.2022

The Ukrainian president has ordered residents to immediately leave the eastern Donetsk region. Meanwhile, Kyiv said the Ukrainian military killed scores of Russian soldiers in Kherson. DW rounds up the latest.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up the sky near Kremlin and Red Square marking the beginning of 2022 in Moscow, Russia on January 01, 2022. Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency

EU sanctions on Russia haven't slowed invasion of Ukraine 30.07.2022

In a recent interview, the EU's foreign policy chief told DW that sooner or later Russia will crumble. Many international researchers also say the sanctions will eventually work. Others are less convinced.

24 April 2019, Lower Saxony, Hannover: The sky behind the town hall is blue. In the city hall affair in Hanover, the public prosecutor's office has accused Lord Mayor Shostok of severe infidelity. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa

Gas shortage: Will heating become a luxury in Germany? 31.07.2022

The EU wants to reduce its gas consumption by at least 15%. Germany will probably have to save even more. How is that supposed to work?