 DW′s Barbara Wesel on EU policy shift regarding Russia | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

DW's Barbara Wesel on EU policy shift regarding Russia

Watch video 01:20

More in the Media Center

In an exclusive DW interview, MSC Chair Wolfgang Ischinger criticizes EU policy on China.

Ischinger: Chinese 'have shown their muscles and we need to deal with that' 09.06.2021

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 11: A view of a building that housed a school, which was destroyed as a result of clashes between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 11, 2022. Stringer / Anadolu Agency

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.03.2022

Nigerian women protest against the rejection of constitutional changes promoting gender equality.

Nigerian women protest against gender inequality 12.03.2022

More than 4,000 African migrants died in 2021 while trying to reach the Canary Islands by boat.

Record high of migrants dying on the way to Canaries 12.03.2022

More from DW News

Indische Studenten kehren aus der Ukraine zurück Still aus DW-Eigendreh, Autorin: Manira Chaudhary

Indian students return home from war-torn Ukraine 12.03.2022

Titel: Ukrainian refugees are welcome in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany Schlagwörter: Ukraine, Germany, refugees, Frankfurt (Oder) Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 06.03.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: The number of Ukrainians fleeing the war keeps climbing. Within a few days, volunteers in the border cities of Frankfurt (Oder) in Germany and Slubice in Poland have put together a large support network for refugees.

Ukrainian refugees welcome at German-Polish border 12.03.2022

Ukrainian women's shelter supports front-line fighters Ukraine, Russia, women, volunteers, war, invasion Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 08.03.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: Hundreds of thousands have fled since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Thousands have died. In the midst of all of this are women, who chose to stay in the country – because they say this is the only way the war can be won. DW’s Fanny Facsar visited a women’s shelter in Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine.

Ukrainian women's shelter supports front-line fighters 12.03.2022

The situation near the cities of Irpin and Bucha, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, pictured on March 11, 2022. (CTK Photo/Pavel Nemecek)

Russia expands military campaign across Ukraine 12.03.2022

Read also

Migrants walk towards the Bosnia-Croatia border in attempt to cross it what they call the game, near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migration: Activists block Croatia-Bosnia border in demonstration against EU policy 19.06.2021

Human rights activists slammed Croatian authorities for violent pushbacks of migrants and called for the abolition of the EU's Frontex border agency. Croatia denies taking violent measures against migrants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she participates in a media conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Merkel receives Belgium's highest honor as she departs political stage 15.10.2021

Angela Merkel received the Order of Leopold from King Philippe on Friday before an afternoon meeting on EU policy with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Merkel said the next German government would be "pro-European."

EU must speak with one voice on China: Wolfgang Ischinger

EU must speak with one voice on China: Wolfgang Ischinger 09.06.2021

Munich Security Conference Chair Wolfgang Ischinger has criticized EU policy on China, saying the bloc must learn to speak as one. That way, he says, Brussels and Washington can coordinate their approach to Beijing.

09.09.2020, Griechenland, Lesbos: Im Flüchtlingslager Moria auf der griechischen Insel Lesbos sind mehrere Brände ausgebrochen. Migranten versuchen sich und ihre Habseligkeiten in Sicherheit zu bringen. (Wiederholung mit verändertem Bildausschnitt) Foto: Petros Giannakouris/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Moria - The EU's Failed Refugee Policy 23.11.2020

The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has become a symbol of the failure of EU Policy.