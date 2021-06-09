DW's Barbara Wesel on EU policy shift regarding Russia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Human rights activists slammed Croatian authorities for violent pushbacks of migrants and called for the abolition of the EU's Frontex border agency. Croatia denies taking violent measures against migrants.
Angela Merkel received the Order of Leopold from King Philippe on Friday before an afternoon meeting on EU policy with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Merkel said the next German government would be "pro-European."
Munich Security Conference Chair Wolfgang Ischinger has criticized EU policy on China, saying the bloc must learn to speak as one. That way, he says, Brussels and Washington can coordinate their approach to Beijing.
The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos has become a symbol of the failure of EU Policy.
