DW's Anja Scharfenorth live in downtown Berlin

Police have detained a 29-year-old after he allegedly drove a car into a group of pedestrians in western Berlin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the incident as a "cruel rampage."
The Vietnamese suspect is accused of taking part in the high-profile abduction of fugitive oil executive Trinh Xuan Thanh in Berlin. The alleged spy was detained in Prague earlier this year and is now in German custody.
More than 20 looted objects from Namibia — including jewelry, tools, fashion and dolls — are being sent back to the country. The loan is the latest move by Germany to address its colonial past.
Climate activists are outraged after the chancellor lectured hecklers. A government spokeswoman said Scholz did not compare environmentalists to Nazis, as a leading German activist alleged based on what she had inferred.
