 DW's Anja Scharfenorth live in downtown Berlin | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.06.2022

DW News

DW's Anja Scharfenorth live in downtown Berlin

One person is dead after a car drove into a crowd on a busy shopping street in the German capital.

How could the war in Ukraine cause a food crisis? 09.06.2022

Fact check: How do I spot fake news? 09.06.2022

Rebuilding Bucha: What's left to come back to? 09.06.2022

Top stories in 90 seconds 09.06.2022

Germany: Car drives into crowd in Berlin, 1 dead

Germany: Car drives into crowd in Berlin, 1 dead 08.06.2022

Police have detained a 29-year-old after he allegedly drove a car into a group of pedestrians in western Berlin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the incident as a "cruel rampage."

Alleged spy extradited to Germany over 2017 kidnapping 02.06.2022

The Vietnamese suspect is accused of taking part in the high-profile abduction of fugitive oil executive Trinh Xuan Thanh in Berlin. The alleged spy was detained in Prague earlier this year and is now in German custody.

Berlin museum returns artifacts to Namibia 27.05.2022

More than 20 looted objects from Namibia — including jewelry, tools, fashion and dolls — are being sent back to the country. The loan is the latest move by Germany to address its colonial past.

Berlin calls climate activist's criticism of Olaf Scholz 'absurd' 30.05.2022

Climate activists are outraged after the chancellor lectured hecklers. A government spokeswoman said Scholz did not compare environmentalists to Nazis, as a leading German activist alleged based on what she had inferred.