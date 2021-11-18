DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in Brussels

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A growing number of African and Middle Eastern migrants have been illegally entering Lithuania from Belarus. The country has said it's finding it hard to cope. Alexandra von Nahmen reports from the Lithuanian border.
People continued to show up in numbers across European cities on Sunday, with the police deploying water cannons and tear gases to disperse crowds. More people have been arrested.
Negotiators agreed to "phase down" coal and to completely "phase out" subsidies for fossil fuels. The last-minute change sparked "profound disappointment" from delegates and an emotional apology from the COP26 president.
In the European Union, we tend to idealize the United States as an international partner. But we should stop that as soon as possible — regardless of who the US president is, DW's Alexandra von Nahmen writes.
