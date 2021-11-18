 DW′s Alexandra von Nahmen in Brussels | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.12.2021

DW News

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in Brussels

Watch video 02:11

Patrolling Lithuania's border with Belarus 28.07.2021

A growing number of African and Middle Eastern migrants have been illegally entering Lithuania from Belarus. The country has said it's finding it hard to cope. Alexandra von Nahmen reports from the Lithuanian border.

COVID: Protests against curbs rock Netherlands, Belgium 22.11.2021

People continued to show up in numbers across European cities on Sunday, with the police deploying water cannons and tear gases to disperse crowds. More people have been arrested.

COP26: Nations agree on climate deal but weaken stance on coal 13.11.2021

Negotiators agreed to "phase down" coal and to completely "phase out" subsidies for fossil fuels. The last-minute change sparked "profound disappointment" from delegates and an emotional apology from the COP26 president.

Opinion: Trans-Atlantic romanticism ends with Donald Trump 05.11.2020

In the European Union, we tend to idealize the United States as an international partner. But we should stop that as soon as possible — regardless of who the US president is, DW's Alexandra von Nahmen writes.