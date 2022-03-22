Russian chessmaster banned by chess federation over support for Ukraine invasion

Sergey Karjakin has used his status as a chess grandmaster to trumpet support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. That's why the sport's governing body determined he should be banned, albeit for a limited period.

"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDErated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," it said in a statement.

It added: "The statements by Sergey Karjakin on the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine have led to a considerable number of reactions on social media and elsewhere, to a large extent negative towards the opinions expressed.”

Another Russian grandmaster, Sergei Shipov, was not sanctioned for his pro-Russia comments because FIDE ruled that they were of a "slightly different and less provocative character than the ones made by Karjakin."

Karjakin is ranked 18th in the world. In 2016, he challenged Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen for the world title and had a chance to do so once again if he were to win this year's Candidates Tournament. The ban puts Karjakin's participation in that tournament, which starts on June 16, in doubt. He can appeal against the FIDE decision within 21 days.

"I made the hardest selection through the World Cup in the Candidates Tournament,” Karjakin wrote on the social media site, Telegram. "Winning that would have put me in a match for the world championship. Alas, FIDE embarrassed themselves, not me,”

He added, "…the basic principle that sport is out of politics has been trampled.”

Echoing Moscow

Karjakin had drawn intense criticism from the chess world for defending his country's actions in recent weeks. The 32-year old had published a letter backing Russia's invasion, saying he hoped the move would achieve the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," echoing the position taken by Moscow, the FIDE ruling noted.

Karjakin also tweeted pictures of what he said were Ukrainian soldiers holding a photo of Adolph Hitler, commenting: "This is Ukraine," according to the ruling.

"Karjakin's ugly statements are terrible and reject the chess world's ‘We are a family' approach,” said DW chess analyst Holger Hank."FIDE is torn between Russia's dominant role in the organization, including its funding, and the reality of Russia's war against Ukraine.”

Both Russia and Ukraine are regarded as heavyweights in world chess. Karjakin was born in Crimea and represented Ukraine until 2009. He has a long been a vocal supporter of Putin, who engineered an illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

On Monday Karjakin denounced FIDE's "shameful” ruling, writing he regrets "nothing”.

"First of all I am a patriot of my country and only second of all I am a chess player. If I ever thought back to the situation when I supported the president of Russia, the people and the army I would have done the same thing!," he wrote.

Other Russians play as neutrals

The FIDE ruling serves as backdrop to the third and final leg of a major tournament, the Grand Prix Series, just underway in Berlin. It features a number of top Russian players allowed to play as neutrals — not representing Russia — under a previous FIDE ruling.

One player, Dmitry Andreikin, was set to compete in Berlin but has been forced to pull out due to "personal reasons", according to FIDE.

Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation, is a former deputy prime minister of Russia

With two of the sport's top countries engaged in a war that has united much of the world against Russia, FIDE's president, Anatoly Dvorkovich, a former deputy prime minister of Russia, finds himself in a precarious position.

FIDE's executive council met on February 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, and decided its massive Olympiad event of 190 countries would not take place in Russia this summer as had been planned. It was, however, obvious that many countries would have boycotted the event if it had not been moved. FIDE was criticized for the manner in which it announced the decision, without referring to Russia's actions as an invasion or a war.

On February 27, FIDE officially condemned the invasion, however, and banned Russia from hosting official events or displaying its flag at FIDE-sponsored events. Later, the Russian national team was banned from official FIDE tournaments, with individual Russian players allowed to play under strict guidelines.

Dvorkovich "has been the most competent FIDE president in the last 40 years," said DW chess analyst Holger Hank. But "the organization needs to make a clear cut with Russia not only regarding funding, but with its leadership."

