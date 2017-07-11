 Survey: Deutsche Welle would like to know more about users | World| Breaking news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 16.07.2021

World

Survey: Deutsche Welle would like to know more about users

At DW, we are constantly striving to improve our service to you. If you want to have your say, we invite you to participate in a short 5- to 10-minute survey.

An illustration of various people speaking to each other and holding tablet computers

You're a dw.com user? We're interested in getting to know you better! 

We would like to invite you to participate in a short survey. It should only take around 5 to 10 minutes. 

The questionnaire is about your personal interests and your reasons for using DW. There are no right or wrong answers — you will help us best if you answer as honestly as possible. 

To take part in the survey, please visit: https://www.onsitebefragung.de/uc/usersurvey/ 

We assure you that all information will be treated anonymously and is subject to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). 

