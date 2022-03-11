DW usage following Russian invasion of Ukraine

During the second week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a DW Novosti broadcast garnered 3.1 million views on the DW Russian Facebook channel. Topics include the situation around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, negotiations between representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian governments, and the closure of the TV Rain and Echo Moskvi channels, which are critical of the government. The video generated more than 6.8 million minutes Watched and has been shared 9,000 times.

From February 24 to March 2, the first week of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the usage rates of DW's own websites doubled. Usage of the DW website from Russia increased by 241 percent and from Ukraine by 142 percent.

The Russian website dw.com/ru achieved around 2,700,000 visits from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23 and increased to 8,912,000 visits in the following week. It was blocked in Russia in the early morning of March 5 in all broadcast languages

On YouTube, DW News achieved about 20 times more video views per day than it did before. DW Russian has also seen a ten-fold increase in video views per day between February 24 and March 3(compared to the week before).

DW News generated ten million views in a single day (Feb. 27) with the TV channel's 24/7 livestream. Individual videos on the topic of Ukraine generated up to four million views each within a single day via DW News on YouTube.

On the Facebook and YouTube channels of DW Russian, a significant increase in the number of followers was been recorded during the first week of the invasion. DW News (English), DW Spanish, and DW Ukrainian also saw a significant increase in followers as well as DW's Russian-language Telegram channels.