DW talks to Ukrainian politician Olga Stefanishyna

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv for a second surprise visit. Meanwhile, the European Commission recommended Ukraine for EU candidate status. DW has the latest.
The executive body of the European Union has recommended that Ukraine be granted EU candidate status. Kyiv has sought candidate status since 2014.
The skyrocketing prices of fertilizer, animal feed, and fuel are causing pressure on Germany's farmers, with food prices continuing to rise. The government is offering help.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unified the Western alliance, with relations between the United States and Germany at the forefront. Their shared geopolitical vision is counting on big commitments both sides have made.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version