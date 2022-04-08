 DW talks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 18.04.2022

DW talks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge

DW speaks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge about Russian strikes on a train station in Kramatorsk.

Russian strikes on train station 'deliberate,' says military analyst 08.04.2022

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 18: Smoke rises after five aimed missile strikes hit Lviv, Ukraine on April 18, 2022. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes on Lviv 18.04.2022

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a residential building following bombardment in central Kharkiv on April 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Maryke VERMAAK / AFP) (Photo by MARYKE VERMAAK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine war: Shelling kills several in central Kharkiv 17.04.2022

Videostill | DW News | Ukraine Territorial Defense Force Ort: nahe Kiew, Ukraine Sendedatum: 15.04.2022 Alexandra von Nahmen mit Soldat Lawyer nahe Kiew

On the road with Ukraine's territorial defense force 15.04.2022

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A woman mourns as medical workers retrieve the body of her father, following Russian shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ukraine war: Carnage on the streets of Kharkiv 18.04.2022

The city of 25 million has reported its first three COVID 19 deaths in its ongoing outbreak.

COVID-19: China reports deaths in Shanghai outbreak 18.04.2022

Hasidic Jewish pilgrims, who came to Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, at the grave of Zaddik Nakhman, the founder of the Hasidic movement.

Uman: Ukrainian town of Jewish pilgrimage 18.04.2022

Eine Anwohnerin betrachtet ein bei schweren Kämpfen beschädigtes Wohnhaus in einem von den von Russland unterstützten Separatisten kontrollierten Gebiet in Mariupol. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 18.04.2022

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Fact check: A list of fake news about the Russia-Ukraine war 17.04.2022

Manipulated photos, false statements, state propaganda and deepfake videos are all part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We debunk some examples and show how to see through them.

CRIMEA, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 14, 2022: Pictured in this video screen grab is the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva taking part in naval artillery drills based on a scenario in which the objective is to search for and destroy a simulated enemy submarine in the Black Sea. More than 30 battleships of various classes from the Black Sea Fleet and other Russian Navy fleets are taking part in the military exercise, including frigates, patrol ships, missile corvettes and coastal minesweepers, landing craft, anti-submarine warefare corvettes and minesweepers. Video grab. Best possible quality. Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet/TASS

Ukraine: Russia says its Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' has sunk — as it happened 14.04.2022

Russia's Defense Ministry said the warship sank while being towed to port after suffering damage from a fire. Ukraine earlier said it had struck the ship with missiles.

A woman holds Ukrainian flags to demonstrate against Russian attacks in Ukraine, at Independence Square in front of the Parliament Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences you have never seen. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Who's next? Lithuanians prepare for potential Russian aggression 16.04.2022

Lithuanians are anxiously following events in Ukraine. Many are preparing for a worst case scenario and some are training to take up arms against Russia.

Ukraine war: Germany boosts military aid budget to €2 billion — as it happened

Ukraine war: Germany boosts military aid budget to €2 billion — as it happened 15.04.2022

Berlin says it will drastically increase its budget for global military assistance, with much of it earmarked for Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, has threatened further attacks on Kyiv.