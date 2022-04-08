DW talks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Manipulated photos, false statements, state propaganda and deepfake videos are all part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We debunk some examples and show how to see through them.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the warship sank while being towed to port after suffering damage from a fire. Ukraine earlier said it had struck the ship with missiles.
Lithuanians are anxiously following events in Ukraine. Many are preparing for a worst case scenario and some are training to take up arms against Russia.
Berlin says it will drastically increase its budget for global military assistance, with much of it earmarked for Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, has threatened further attacks on Kyiv.
