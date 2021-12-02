 DW talks to infectious deseases specialist Dr. Richard Lessels | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 02.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

DW talks to infectious deseases specialist Dr. Richard Lessels

Watch video 03:07

More in the Media Center

The Day with Brent Goff: Omicron Travel Worries

The Day with Brent Goff: Omicron Travel Worries 02.12.2021

Ask Derrick: The omicron variant 01.12.2021

November 26, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration, a medical syringe and a vial are seen in front of the text Omicron (B.1.1.529): SARS-CoV-2 in the background. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Governments respond to omicron variant 30.11.2021

Pandemic Treaty 29.11.2021

More from DW News

US: Supreme Court could restrict access to abortion 02.12.2021

Ask Derrick: Telling strains apart 02.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Investigating omicron 02.12.2021

10.11.2020, Berlin: Intensivpfleger Sebastian arbeitet in Schutzausrüstung mit Mund-Nasenbedeckung, Gesichtsschutz, Kittel und Haube auf der Intensivstation des Krankenhauses Bethel Berlin an einem Corona-Patienten. Der Patient liegt im künstlichen Koma und wird beatmet. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Top stories in 90 seconds 02.12.2021

Read also

November 26, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration, a medical syringe and a vial are seen in front of the text Omicron (B.1.1.529): SARS-CoV-2 in the background. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Could omicron accelerate COVID pandemic end? 02.12.2021

The rise of the new COVID variant has rattled global investors who are struggling to judge its economic implications. JP Morgan analysts have sought to calm nerves, saying omicron may speed up the end of the pandemic.

©/MAXPPP - QINGDAO, CHINA - DECEMBER 01: Aerial view of shipping containers sitting stacked at Asia's first fully automated container terminal of Qingdao Port in the Qingdao Area of China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) on December 1, 2020 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/VCG)

OECD cuts global economic outlook amid omicron scare 01.12.2021

The OECD says recovery is being held back by supply bottlenecks and labor shortages. Calling for swifter vaccinations, it warns growth could be further derailed by new variant omicron.

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words Omicron SARS-CoV-2 in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

COVID: How dangerous is the omicron variant? 01.12.2021

Scientists have urged caution — but not panic — over omicron. DW looks at what we know so far about the potential variant dangers.

November 26, 2021, Brazil: In this photo illustration a GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on a screen and a hand holding a pill. (Credit Image: © Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Coronavirus digest: GSK treatment effective against omicron 02.12.2021

GlaxoSmithKline has said its COVID-19 therapy appeared to work against the new omicron variant. India has confirmed its first reported cases of the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.