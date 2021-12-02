DW talks to infectious deseases specialist Dr. Richard Lessels

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The rise of the new COVID variant has rattled global investors who are struggling to judge its economic implications. JP Morgan analysts have sought to calm nerves, saying omicron may speed up the end of the pandemic.
The OECD says recovery is being held back by supply bottlenecks and labor shortages. Calling for swifter vaccinations, it warns growth could be further derailed by new variant omicron.
Scientists have urged caution — but not panic — over omicron. DW looks at what we know so far about the potential variant dangers.
GlaxoSmithKline has said its COVID-19 therapy appeared to work against the new omicron variant. India has confirmed its first reported cases of the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version