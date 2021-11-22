DW talks to global health expert Dr. Saad B. Omer

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Normally, enthusiasm in the host country of the Olympics can be expected to rise steadily as the world's biggest sporting event draws closer. Not so in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite media reports to the contrary, travel agents say there's no such thing as vaccine tourism in Dubai right now. But, they add, that could change.
2020 was a disastrous year for tourism. But with some exceptions: in the midst of the pandemic, Mexico ranks third among the world's most visited countries, after Italy and France.
On July 7, DW journalists Emily Gordine and Olivera Zivkovic embarked on a two-week tour of Germany by camper. Take part virtually and find out more about the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
