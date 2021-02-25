DW talks to German MEP Manfred Weber

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
The bloc condemned Russia's detention of longtime Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny but stopped short of backing new sanctions. The dissident is facing jail time for breaching the conditions of an earlier sentence.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has defended the sovereignty of EU member states and accused the bloc of "blackmail." He stood by the decision of Poland's top court that its national law takes precedence over EU law.
Lawmakers have praised wide-ranging sanctions against the Lukashenko regime, with Germany's foreign minister saying "the EU has delivered." Minsk has vowed to protect its citizens and business from the "hostile actions."
