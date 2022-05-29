 DW talks to Frank Ledwidge on foreign fighters in Ukraine | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 10.06.2022

DW News

DW talks to Frank Ledwidge on foreign fighters in Ukraine

Watch video 03:13

May 25, 2022, Sivers k, Ukraine: Ruins can be seen in a grain silo in the town of Sivers k, Donbas. A grain silo in the Donbas region has been destroyed by Russian shelling, as the region is under heavy attack, with Ukraine and Russian forces contesting the area, amid the Russian full invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the war that has killed numerous civilians and soldiers. Sivers k Ukraine - ZUMAs197 20220525_zaa_s197_181 Copyright: xAlexxChanx

Russians 'will have expended their momentum' after battle for Severodonetsk, analyst says 29.05.2022

DW speaks to military analyst Frank Ledwidge about Russian strikes on a train station in Kramatorsk.

Russian strikes on train station 'deliberate,' says military analyst 08.04.2022

The battle amid the ruins of Sievierodonetsk, a small industrial city, has become one of the war's bloodiest.

Street battles rage in eastern Ukraine 09.06.2022

The House Select Committee on January 6th has interviewed more than 1,000 people as well as reviewing video footage.

Capitol riot hearings opening 09.06.2022

Can Russia keep up its offensive? — the costs of mounting a military campaign are massive.

How long can Russia afford the war? 10.06.2022

The war in Ukraine has forced Taiwan to refocus on how it defends itself from a possible Chinese invasion.

How likely is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan? 10.06.2022

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, gives opening statements as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington: Congressional committee rules on Capitol riot 10.06.2022

Rescue workers help injured people at the site where one person was killed and eight injured when a car drove into a group of people in central Berlin, on June 8, 2022. - A police spokeswoman said the driver was detained at the scene after the car ploughed into a shop front in a busy shopping street in Charlottenburg district. It was not clear whether the crash was intentional. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 10.06.2022

FILE PHOTO: A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

Germany promises modern air defense systems to Ukraine — as it happened 01.06.2022

The US and Germany will supply Ukrainian forces with more advanced rocket systems and munitions. Fighting has intensified as Russia pushes to control the eastern Luhansk region. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukraine: Separatists claim to have control of key Donbas town — as it happened

Ukraine: Separatists claim to have control of key Donbas town — as it happened 27.05.2022

Russian-backed separatists claim control of key Donbas town; UN records over 4,000 civilian deaths since invasion.

29.4.2022, Kiew**** Folgen eines Raketenangriffs auf ein Wohnhaus in Kiew

Ukraine: Radio Free Europe journalist killed in Kyiv shelling — as it happened 29.04.2022

Reporter Vira Hyrych lost her life when a Russian missile hit her home in central Kyiv. The attack took place during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Eine Anwohnerin betrachtet ein bei schweren Kämpfen beschädigtes Wohnhaus in einem von den von Russland unterstützten Separatisten kontrollierten Gebiet in Mariupol. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says planned Mariupol evacuations fell short — as it happened 20.04.2022

An agreed humanitarian corridor to allow civilians escape the besieged city "did not work as planned," according to Kyiv, as a deadline to surrender put forward by Russia lapsed. Follow DW for the latest.