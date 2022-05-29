DW talks to Frank Ledwidge on foreign fighters in Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The US and Germany will supply Ukrainian forces with more advanced rocket systems and munitions. Fighting has intensified as Russia pushes to control the eastern Luhansk region. Follow DW for the latest.
Russian-backed separatists claim control of key Donbas town; UN records over 4,000 civilian deaths since invasion.
Reporter Vira Hyrych lost her life when a Russian missile hit her home in central Kyiv. The attack took place during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
An agreed humanitarian corridor to allow civilians escape the besieged city "did not work as planned," according to Kyiv, as a deadline to surrender put forward by Russia lapsed. Follow DW for the latest.
