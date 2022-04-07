DW talks to EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
DW's Bernd Riegert talks to EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders about investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
The EU will provide funding and support to the prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to help document apparent war crimes in Ukraine and keep Russia responsible, said the EU's Josep Borrell. DW has the latest.
British military intelligence said there was evidence of "disproportionate" attacks on civilians after Russia pulled out of parts of northern Ukraine.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had recently come under fire for his close ties to Russia. Former top German officials have now filed a criminal complaint against President Vladimir Putin.
War crimes are violations of international humanitarian law in an armed conflict. By all accounts, civilians are being targeted in Ukraine, most recently in the streets of Bucha. However, there are legal gray areas.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version