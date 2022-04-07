 DW talks to EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 11.04.2022

DW News

DW talks to EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders

DW's Bernd Riegert talks to EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders about investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

DW Sendung, To the Point, Englisch.

Russian war crimes: The end of German illusions? 07.04.2022

Russia rejects accusations it committed war crimes in Bucha. Here's DW's fact check.

DW team finds Russian Bucha claims to be false 05.04.2022

Ukraine's president addressed a meeting of the UN Security Council over alleged Russian war crimes.

Zelenskyy urges UN to act after Bucha killings 06.04.2022

A rescue team clears debris of a destroyed building in Borodianka after the combats between the russian and ukrainian armies during the RussiaÂ_s war in Ukraine. (Photo by Celestino Arce/NurPhoto)

Ukraine economy badly affected by war 11.04.2022

CORRECT SPELLING OF NAME EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, Monday, April 11, 2022. European Union foreign ministers on Monday will discuss current affairs and have an exchange of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Global Gateway. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

EU to help ICC investigate war crimes in Ukraine — live updates 11.04.2022

The EU will provide funding and support to the prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to help document apparent war crimes in Ukraine and keep Russia responsible, said the EU's Josep Borrell. DW has the latest.

A man wheels his bicycle past a crater and a building destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ukraine: Scholz and Zelenskyy vow justice for 'war crimes' in phone call — as it happened 10.04.2022

British military intelligence said there was evidence of "disproportionate" attacks on civilians after Russia pulled out of parts of northern Ukraine.

05.04.2022, Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier steht im Studio beim ZDF-Morgenmagazin vor Ort am Berliner Hauptbahnhof, rechts Moderatorin Dunja Hayali. Thema ist die Lage der aus der Ukraine geflüchteten Menschen in Deutschland.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calls for Putin war crimes probe after Bucha killings 08.04.2022

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had recently come under fire for his close ties to Russia. Former top German officials have now filed a criminal complaint against President Vladimir Putin.

A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the pavement in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Do civilian killings in Ukraine constitute war crimes? 04.04.2022

War crimes are violations of international humanitarian law in an armed conflict. By all accounts, civilians are being targeted in Ukraine, most recently in the streets of Bucha. However, there are legal gray areas.