DW speaks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

PoliticsEuropeDW speaks with IAEA Director General Rafael GrossiTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeChristine Mhundwa03/21/2024March 21, 2024In an interview with DW's Christine Mhundwa, Rafael Grossi, head of the world's nuclear energy watchdog, discussed the benefits and dangers of nuclear power in Europe amid the challenges presented by the war in Ukraine and global climate change.https://p.dw.com/p/4dxjXAdvertisement