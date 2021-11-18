DW speaks to migrants in Belarusian holding facility

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Polish security forces report multiple attempts by migrants to cross the border and detain over 100. A migration policy expert says Poland is flouting EU law.
Thousands of people looking to enter the European Union has been stranded at the border of Belarus and Poland.
The Belarusian state airline, Belavia, was not alone in helping to traffic asylum-seekers to Belarus. Numerous others were also involved — but they have quickly changed tack under pressure from Brussels.
As the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus is deteriorating dramatically for thousands of migrants, others are trying to get into the EU via the Baltic states.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version