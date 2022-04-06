DW sets out path to climate action

DW's climate protection strategy outlines the greenhouse gas emissions mitigation pathways as well as concrete climate action measures in the areas of business travel, energy management, procurement, production and commuting.

Deutsche Welle is actively committed to people and the environment. Sustainability has been a core part of the corporate goals since 2019. DW Director General Peter Limbourg says: "This shows we mean business. We will redouble our efforts to achieve greater sustainability across all levels."

The latest sustainability report for the base year 2020 primarily describes how Sustainability Management at DW came about. Based on an assessment conducted in the first base year 2018, Sustainability Management has prioritized a wide range of topics, identifying climate action and diversity as focal points for action. Targets and measures were defined for both areas and internal structures were established for their implementation.

Contribution to the development of minimum standards for the industry

Initial progress has been made in sustainable production: DW participated with pilot projects in the 100 Green Productions as well as in the Reallabor for ecologically sustainable audiovisual productions of the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media in cooperation with the German film and TV industry thus contributing to the development of binding minimum standards for the industry.

DW Sustainability Manager Thilo Pommerening: "We have achieved a lot in the last two years. We have positioned ourselves strategically, established responsibilities and workflows, and made initial progress. Now we're moving on to full-scale implementation."

More information on the company's sustainability progress can be found here.